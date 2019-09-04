JAGGAER and EdgeVerve Provide Roadmap for Enterprise Intelligent Automation and Artificial Intelligence Initiatives 

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER , the world’s largest independent spend management company, and partner EdgeVerve Systems , a subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY) , will provide new, real world perspectives on procurement’s application of disruptive technologies Intelligent Automation & Artificial Intelligence. Register here for Intelligent Automation and AI – Delivering What Matters to your Procurement Function: a live webinar on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 3:00 – 3:45 PM BST.

EdgeVerve offers best-in-class Artificial Intelligence capabilities with Infosys Nia, and Intelligent Automation capabilities with AssistEdge.



EdgeVerve joins JAGGAER in providing practical guidance on understanding the power and application of Intelligent Automation and AI by analyzing real-life use cases on applications of disruptive technology in procurement. The discussion will embrace small, test and learn initiatives through enterprise scalable processes, that drive calculable efficiencies and returns to the business. Listeners will be provided with information to develop an actional roadmap.

This exclusive JAGGAER webinar will provide critical guidance for procurement teams to:

Unlock the full potential of Intelligent Automation and AI for procurement.

Deliver better value and help position procurement teams as a strategic function.

Understand how Intelligent Automation and AI make the procurement function more effective and efficient.

Utilize Intelligent Automation & AI to develop a competitive edge for business.

JAGGAER’s REV2019 event happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

