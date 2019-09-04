Global Headlight Control Module Market Outlook 2019-2027 - Increasing Demand for 'Bulb Out' Warning Systems

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Headlight Control Module Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Headlight Control Module Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for premium car sales, developments in intelligent headlight technology, and increasing demand for bulb out warning systems.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Premium Car Sales

3.1.2 Developments in Intelligent Headlight Technology

3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Bulb Out Warning Systems

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Headlight Control Module Market, By Technology

4.1 Xenon

4.2 Led

4.3 Halogen



5 Headlight Control Module Market, By Function

5.1 On/Off Function

5.2 Bending/Cornering

5.3 High Beam Assist

5.4 Headlight Levelling



6 Headlight Control Module Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Light Commercial Vehicle

6.2 Passenger Car



7 Headlight Control Module Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 ZKW

9.2 Valeo

9.3 Renesas

9.4 Osram

9.5 NXP

9.6 Magneti Marelli

9.7 Lear Corporation

9.8 Koito

9.9 Keetec

9.10 Keboda

9.11 Hyundai Mobis

9.12 Hella

9.13 Denso

9.14 Continental AG

9.15 Aptiv



