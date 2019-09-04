Doug Harrison Named Family Lawyer of the Year, Six Connatser Attorneys Listed for 2020

Doug Harrison is family law Lawyer of the Year in North Texas for 2020.

Vote of North Texas attorneys honors Connatser veteran Doug Harrison as family Lawyer of the Year in area.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By a vote of his peers, Connatser Family Law attorney Doug Harrison has been honored as Lawyer of the Year in North Texas. He is one of six Connatser attorneys included in the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers in America.®

Among the 154 Dallas/Fort Worth area family lawyers evaluated for Best Lawyers® this year, the following were selected in the practice area of family law: Aubrey Connatser, Mike DeBruin, Doug Harrison, Jana Wickham Paul, Christine Leatherberry and Abby Gregory. In addition, Aubrey is listed for excellence in collaborative law and family law mediation. Learn more about these attorneys by visiting connatserfamilylaw.com.

A veteran of almost four decades in family law, Doug received the highest average scores when evaluated with the other top family lawyers in North Texas.

Doug began his career at the international law firm Gardere Wynne Sewell more than 40 years ago and soon became the firm’s “go-to” family lawyer, often dealing with corporate and other business assets. He has extensive experience with the forensic identification, valuation and division of community property and liabilities, and the identification and tracing of separate property.

"Doug Harrison is a consummate professional family lawyer," says Aubrey Connatser founder of Connatser Family Law in the uptown section of Dallas. "After four decades of practice, he is finally getting the recognition he deserves."

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers® “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.”

Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 94,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and we have received over 11 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world.

For the 2020 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 8.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 62,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers® is considered a singular honor.

Veteran family lawyers Connatser, DeBruin, Harrison and Paul have been listed in Best Lawyers in America® for many years. Budding young attorneys Leatherberry and Gregory have gained a massive amount of experience and were selected two years ago.



