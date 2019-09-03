McDermott Named Hub Group’s First Chief Human Resources Officer

/EIN News/ -- OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions company, has appointed Michele McDermott as its first Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). McDermott, who joined the company on August 19, reports to Chairman and CEO David Yeager and is based at Hub Group’s Oak Brook, Ill., headquarters.



“Our employees are our biggest asset and creating the CHRO position is a clear commitment to them,” said Yeager. “Michele brings unique and extensive leadership development experience to this role, and she is a great fit for Hub Group.”

“This is an exciting time of growth and opportunity for Hub Group,” said McDermott, “and I’m honored to be Hub Group’s first Chief Human Resources Officer. Hub Group has been named a Forbes ‘Best Mid-Sized Employer’ for two years in a row, and I will stay focused on delivering the best work environment to attract talented professionals and encourage long, rewarding careers for our employees.”

McDermott has nearly 25 years’ experience in human resources. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Assurance Agency in Schaumburg, Ill., and previously held senior-level positions at National Express Corp., Lisle, Ill., the second largest student transportation provider in North America.

McDermott earned an MBA, Operations and Finance from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and a B.S. in Business Administration from Lewis University.

The creation of the CHRO role comes at a time of rapid expansion for Hub Group. The company’s customer-focused approach has led to sustained, long-term growth, especially as it continues to innovate with technology to drive a smarter supply chain. To accommodate this growth, Hub Group broke ground on a second building on its Oak Brook headquarters campus earlier this summer to provide much-needed room as it scales to meet growing customer needs.

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 5,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sue Garrison, Hub Group Inc., 630-337-8033



