Natus to Present at 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced that Drew Davies, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston. Mr. Davies is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 1:55 p.m. Eastern Time (10:55 a.m. Pacific Time).



In addition, Mr. Davies will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact a Wells Fargo representative. Investors may listen to a live webcast online via the “Investors” section of the Company’s web site at http://investor.natus.com. The recorded webcast will be accessible online for at least 30 days.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com .

Contacts:

Natus Medical Incorporated

B. Drew Davies

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925) 223-6700

InvestorRelations@Natus.com



