U.S. Risk Announces Acquisition of Regency Insurance Brokerage Services

/EIN News/ --

DALLAS, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

U.S. Risk, LLC, a top ten property and casualty wholesaler and MGA announced today that it has acquired Regency Insurance Brokerage Services (“Regency”), a wholesale broker and MGA headquartered in Hallandale Beach, Florida, with additional locations in New York, New Jersey and South Carolina. The Regency team will join U.S. Risk Brokers, the wholesale brokerage division of U.S. Risk. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the transaction, Paul A. Riemer, chief executive officer of Regency, shared: “We are excited to join the U.S. Risk family of companies. We view this acquisition as a very positive event for our employees and are looking forward to being able to better serve our agents with the additional markets, products, and resources available through U.S. Risk.”



Randall G. Goss, chief executive officer for U.S. Risk, added: “We look forward to welcoming Regency to the U.S. Risk team. Their entrepreneurial culture and passion for delivering quality service to their retail agency clients fits very well with U.S. Risk, and we are excited to expand U.S. Risk’s footprint in the territories currently served by Regency.”



About U.S. Risk, LLC

U.S. Risk, LLC, is a leading international specialty lines underwriting manager and wholesale broker headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Operating 17 domestic and international branches, it offers a broad range of products and services through its affiliate companies, which include U.S. Risk Underwriters, U.S. Risk Brokers, U.S. Risk Solutions, Oxford Insurance Brokers Ltd. (UK), James Hampden International Insurance Brokers Ltd., (UK), MGB Insurance Brokers Ltd, (UK), Antarah FZE (UAE), and UNIS A.G. (Zurich). For more information, visit www.usrisk.com.

###

Randall G. Goss U.S. Risk Insurance Group, LLC (800) 232-5830 randall@usrisk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.