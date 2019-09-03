BioTelemetry, Inc. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, announced today it has been ranked 31st on Fortune Magazine’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2019. The ranking is based on the combination of revenue growth, earnings growth and the three-year annualized total return. It applies to U.S. publicly traded companies.



“Being recognized on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list is a testament to the incredible work we are doing to deliver our life-saving technology and help improve quality of care,” said Joseph H. Capper, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTelemetry. “We are passionate about connecting people to solutions that save lives and are constantly evaluating opportunities that allow us to extend our reach and product offerings. Our continued growth reflects our focus, commitment and passion for the important work we do each day.”

BioTelemetry is advancing health by providing best-in-class technology and services that enable healthcare providers to remotely monitor and diagnose patients and clinical research subjects in a more efficient, accurate and cost-effective manner. Today, BioTelemetry processes over four billion heartbeats per day, monitors over one million patients each year, supports some of the largest clinical trials and is pioneering patient-care monitoring by connecting people with their care teams. It is one of the largest, fastest growing and most profitable connected health companies.

To access the full list of companies, please visit: https://fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/2019/ .

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. We provide remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers. More information can be found at www.gobio.com .

Contact: BioTelemetry, Inc. Heather C. Getz Investor Relations Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer 800-908-7103 investorrelations@biotelinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.