NC State opens Albright Sports Medicine Center in Murphy Center

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, N.C., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina State University officially opened the Wolfpack football’s newly redesigned and renovated Albright Sports Medicine Center at the Wendell Murphy Football Center at Carter-Finley Stadium on Aug. 15.

Named in honor of donors Andy and Jane Albright, the 6,000-square-foot area is housed across from the football team’s locker room on the first floor of the Murphy Center. The space boasts state-of-the-art amenities and equipment to improve the health, safety and well-being of the football team.

“Because of Andy’s generosity and support, we now have a world-class sports medicine facility for our athletes and trainers,” said NC State head football coach Dave Doeren. “This space is critical to ensure their continued well-being and development off the field.

“Andy has worked so hard to build his company and now leaves a legacy with Wolfpack football. We are so thankful!”

One upgrade to the facility is a Vision Therapy area, which helps with visual clarity, depth perception, eye-body coordination, hand-eye coordination, ocular motility (eye tracking), peripheral vision (side vision), visual reaction time and visual concentration.



In addition to all new equipment throughout the facility, the hydrotherapy area has been completely renovated, exam rooms have been updated and expanded and a steam room has been added.



The Albrights are proud supporters of both athletic and academic initiatives at NC State. Andy, a 1986 graduate, is a member of the NC State Entrepreneurship Initiative's advisory board and is the co-founder, president and CEO of National Agents Alliance (aka The Alliance).

“Absolutely thrilled to do this for North Carolina State,” Andy Albright said during the ceremony, prior to cutting the ribbon to officially open the center. “We’re proud to be a part of it, whatever small part we are. ... Hope to do more in the future.”



The Albright Entrepreneurs Village, the first named living and learning village at NC State, is also named in their honor. Albright was named Man of the Year by the Old North State Council of the Boy Scouts of American in 2018.

“Thanks to everybody who helped this project become what it is,” coach Dave Doeren said. “We use it every day.”

Doeren said the updated facility gives the Wolfpack program a boost in areas ranging from preventing injuries, quicker recoveries and recruiting.

“Sports medicine is not just when these guys are injured,” Doeren said. ”... A huge rehab space that we now have that we didn’t have before. Our players love it. Not that they want to be in the training room, but now they have a world-class facility. I can’t get them better (on the field) if they’re injured.”

Doeren said this is another example of the support for the football program.

“We’ve been able to facelift different areas of the Murphy Center so we can stay cutting edge,” he said.

New athletics director Boo Corrigan addressed the Albrights, who have two children attending N.C. State, and other donors. “Thank you so much for buying into what we are and who we are,” he said.

A gift from Albrights (Andy, Jane and their children Spencer and Haleigh) and the generosity of the following made the renovation possible:



o Hans and Elizabeth Warren

o Doug and Marilyn Doggett

o Ronnie and Patricia Stephens

o Adrian and Annette Holler

o Craig and Kari Shoaf

o David and Shreita Powers

o John and Sylvia Ford

o Brian P. and Robin Naylor Higgins

o The Sherrill Family

o Joseph B. Brewer IV

