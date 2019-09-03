Kim Basinger, Donna D’Errico and Gloria Butler to be Honored at Last Chance for Animals’ 35th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

/EIN News/ -- -- Hollywood Celebrities and Animal Heroes to Support Star-Studded Fundraiser on October 19, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel --

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International non-profit Last Chance for Animals (LCA) is hosting its star-studded 35th anniversary fundraising gala honoring prominent individuals who have made a positive impact for animals around the world. The “Glamorous Hollywood Night” themed event will take place on Saturday evening, October 19, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Recreating the glamour and excitement of a bygone era, the gala will feature celebrity red carpet arrivals, cocktail reception with vegan hors d’oeuvres, a vegan dinner, awards program, live entertainment and dancing. For tickets and additional information, visit: www.LCAnimal.org/Gala .

LCA’s Founder and President Chris DeRose is proud to announce this year’s honorees:

Kim Basinger , award-winning actress (LA Confidential, Batman, 9 1/2 Weeks) and passionate animal advocate, will receive the “Albert Schweitzer Award”.

award-winning actress (LA Confidential, Batman, 9 1/2 Weeks) and passionate animal advocate, will receive the “Albert Schweitzer Award”. Donna D’Errico , actress, model and ardent animal activist, will be awarded the “Celebrity Activist Award”.

, actress, model and ardent animal activist, will be awarded the “Celebrity Activist Award”. Gloria Butler , music manager and wife of Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, will receive the “Sam Simon Award,” named after The Simpsons co-creator and LCA’s devoted supporter, the late Sam Simon.

The benefit will be hosted by comedian David Studebaker , with a special performance by singer Skylar Stecker . Celebrity award presenters and special guest supporters are slated to attend. Past celebrity and VIP participants have included actress/activist Mena Suvari , actress/model/advocate Pamela Anderson , actress/activist Priscilla Presley , actor J oe Mantegna , actress/advocate Katie Cleary , Virunga National Park ’s Prince Emmanuel de Merode and Anthony Caere, model Kenya Kinski-Jones , rock legend Rick Springfield , actress Alexandra Paul , philanthropist and producer Cindy Landon , best-selling author Kathy Freston , best-selling author Dan Buettner (Blue Zones), actor William McNamara, actor/director/producer Alison Eastwood, radio personality Mark Thompson , journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell , and philanthropists Adam and Amber Tarshis , among several others.

ABOUT:

Last Chance for Animals (LCA) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation’s pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA’s educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, please visit: http://www.lcanimal.org.

* * * Media credentials required in advance for red carpet arrivals * * *

Media Contact:

Coterie Media

Nikki Pesusich

nikki@coteriemedia.com | 818-788-7650

Sponsorship:

The Maria Group

Vito Maria

vitomaria@themariagroup.net | 818-715-1030

