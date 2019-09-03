Ferroglobe Reports Second Quarter Results of 2019

Sales of $409.5 million; Net Loss of $(43.7) million; Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million

Q2 sales of $409.5 million, compared to $447.4 million in Q1 2019 and $577.9 million in Q2 2018

Q2 net loss of $(43.7) million compared to a net loss of $(28.6) million in Q1 2019 and a net profit of $66.0 million in Q2 2018

Q2 adjusted net loss attributable to parent of $(22.2) million compared to a net loss of $(21.9) million in Q1 2019 and a net profit of $25.6 million in Q2 2018

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million compared to $3.3 million in Q1 2019 and $83.0 million in Q2 2018

Successful closing of the divestiture of FerroAtlántica, S.A.U. on August 30, 2019, resulting in gross proceeds of €156.4 million

Suspension of 39,000 tons of annual silicon metal production capacity

Progress ongoing in the refinancing of the existing Revolving Credit Facility, targeting closing around the end of Q3 2019

Earnings Highlights

In Q2 2019, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of $(43.7) million, or $(0.24) per share on a fully diluted basis. On an adjusted basis, Q2 2019 net loss was $(22.2) million, or $(0.13) per share on a fully diluted basis.

Q2 2019 reported EBITDA was $(7.1) million, down from $3.3 million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q2 2019 EBITDA was $5.0 million, up from Q1 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million. The Company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.2% for Q2 2019, compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.7% for Q1 2019.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended $,000 (unaudited) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Sales

$ 409,479 $ 447,391 $ 577,881 $ 856,870 $ 1,126,543 Net (loss) profit $ (43,658 ) $ (28,554 ) $ 66,030

$ (72,212 ) $ 101,644

Diluted EPS $ (0.24 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.60 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to the parent $ (22,221 ) $ (21,894 ) $ 25,648 $ (44,115 ) $ 59,323 Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.33 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,035 $ 3,327 $ 83,000 $ 8,362 $ 163,003 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.2 % 0.7 % 14.4 % 1.0 % 14.5 %

* The amounts for prior periods have been restated to reflect the impact of the profit / (loss) from discontinued operations associated with the sale of our Spanish hydroelectric plants.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash used in operations during Q2 2019 was $(37.4) million, with working capital increasing by $59.3 million. Net debt was $478.3 million as of June 30, 2019, up from $419.7 million as of March 31, 2019.

Pedro Larrea, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “The decline in end market demand continues to put pressure on our sales prices resulting in disappointing results for the quarter. We expect these headwinds to linger in the second half of the year. Accordingly, we are focused on operational adjustments and cash generating initiatives, designed to reduce the Company’s risk profile and provide adequate resources to weather this cyclical downturn.” Mr. Larrea continued, “We are also cutting silicon production and monitoring other parts of the business for further cost reductions and operating efficiencies. The inherent flexibility in the Company’s operating platform and product base is key to positioning the Company for recovery.”

Successful closing of the divestiture of FerroAtlántica, S.A.U.

On August 30, 2019 Ferroglobe successfully completed and closed the previously-announced sale of its 100% interest in subsidiary FerroAtlántica, S.A.U. (“FerroAtlántica”) to investment vehicles affiliates with TPG Sixth Street Partners. The transaction, valued at €170 million, provides the Company with gross proceeds of €156.4 million, after closing adjustments. Further details on this transaction appear in a separate press release issued concurrently herewith.

Other recent developments

Ferroglobe is making progress in pursuing financing alternatives and other opportunities to improve its capital structure. The terms, timing and structure of such transaction(s) will depend on market conditions and ongoing discussions in the coming weeks. The Company is targeting closing this refinancing around the end of Q3 2019.

To reduce corporate overhead costs and optimize operations, the Company is moving its headquarters from London (U.K.) to Madrid (Spain). This move – expected to conclude in Q4 2019 - will consolidate key corporate functions in a single location, enhancing efficiency and management effectiveness in a lower cost environment.

To improve its production platform and release working capital, the Company has idled its silicon metal production facility at Polokwane (South Africa) and restarted one furnace at Sabon (Spain), reducing annual production capacity by 39,000 tons.

Discussion of Second Quarter 2019 Results

Sales

Sales for Q2 2019 were $409.5 million, down 8.5% compared to $447.4 million in Q1 2019. For Q2 2019, total shipments were down 6.0% and the average selling price was down 3.2% compared with Q1 2019.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Change June 30, 2018 Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change Shipments in metric tons: Silicon Metal 54,084 62,269 -13.1 % 85,913 -37.0 % 116,353 177,528 -34.5 % Silicon-based Alloys 79,264 81,801 -3.1 % 78,214 1.3 % 161,065 154,542 4.2 % Manganese-based Alloys 99,555 103,669 -4.0 % 107,457 -7.4 % 203,224 178,633 13.8 % Total shipments* 232,903 247,739 -6.0 % 271,584 -14.2 % 480,642 510,703 -5.9 % Average selling price ($/MT): Silicon Metal $ 2,320 $ 2,358 -1.6 % $ 2,773 -16.3 % $ 2,340 $ 2,767 -15.4 % Silicon-based Alloys $ 1,572 $ 1,669 -5.8 % $ 1,908 -17.6 % $ 1,621 $ 1,932 -16.1 % Manganese-based Alloys $ 1,188 $ 1,172 1.4 % $ 1,304 -8.9 % $ 1,180 $ 1,332 -11.4 % Total* $ 1,582 $ 1,634 -3.2 % $ 1,943 -18.6 % $ 1,609 $ 2,013 -20.1 % Average selling price ($/lb.): Silicon Metal $ 1.05 $ 1.07 -1.6 % $ 1.26 -16.3 % $ 1.06 $ 1.26 -15.4 % Silicon-based Alloys $ 0.71 $ 0.76 -5.8 % $ 0.87 -17.6 % $ 0.74 $ 0.88 -16.1 % Manganese-based Alloys $ 0.54 $ 0.53 1.4 % $ 0.59 -8.9 % $ 0.54 $ 0.60 -11.4 % Total* $ 0.72 $ 0.74 -3.2 % $ 0.88 -18.6 % $ 0.73 $ 0.91 -20.1 % * Excludes by-products and other

Sales Prices & Volumes By Product



During Q2 2019, total product average selling prices decreased by 3.2% versus Q1 2019. Q2 average selling prices of silicon metal decreased 1.6%, silicon-based alloys decreased 5.8%, and manganese-based alloys increased 1.4%. During Q2 2019, sales volumes decreased by 6.0% versus Q1 2019. Q2 sales volumes of silicon metal decreased 13.1%, silicon-based alloys decreased 3.1%, and manganese-based alloys decreased 4.0% versus Q1 2019.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales was $292.4 million in Q2 2019, a decrease from $329.4 million from Q1 2019. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales decreased to 71.4% in Q2 2019 from 73.6% for Q1 2019.

Other Operating Expenses

Other operating expenses was $62.9 million in Q2 2019, an increase from $53.9 million from Q1 2019, which is primarily due to contract termination costs.

Net Loss Attributable to the Parent

In Q2 2019, net loss attributable to the Parent was $(40.8) million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the Parent of $(26.8) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share in Q1 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q2 2019, adjusted EBITDA was $5.0 million, or 1.2% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million, or 0.7% of sales in Q1 2019.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and other ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit per ordinary share, and adjusted profit are non-IFRS financial metrics that, we believe, are pertinent measures of Ferroglobe’s success. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019* June 30, 2018* June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018* Sales $ 409,479 $ 447,391 $ 577,881 $ 856,870 $ 1,126,543 Cost of sales (292,432 ) (329,368 ) (343,753 ) (621,800 ) (664,289 ) Other operating income 14,530 14,021 8,512 28,551 15,295 Staff costs (74,852 ) (74,263 ) (88,180 ) (149,115 ) (170,072 ) Other operating expense (62,924 ) (53,917 ) (74,212 ) (116,841 ) (143,303 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (30,204 ) (30,370 ) (29,118 ) (60,574 ) (55,905 ) Bargain purchase gain — — 44,633 — 44,633 Impairment losses (1,195 ) (140 ) — (1,335 ) — Other gain (loss) 275 (397 ) 2,752 (122 ) 2,715 Operating (loss) profit (37,323 ) (27,043 ) 98,515 (64,366 ) 155,617 Net finance expense (15,047 ) (13,823 ) (13,233 ) (28,870 ) (25,300 ) Financial derivatives (loss) gain (295 ) 1,264 2,832 969 1,067 Exchange differences 5,080 (1,479 ) (8,708 ) 3,601 (7,979 ) (Loss) profit before tax (47,585 ) (41,081 ) 79,406 (88,666 ) 123,405 Income tax benefit (expense) 4,890 8,210 (13,970 ) 13,100 (27,687 ) (Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations (42,695 ) (32,871 ) 65,436 (75,566 ) 95,718 (Loss) profit for the period from discontinued operations (963 ) 4,317 594 3,354 5,926 (Loss) profit for the period (43,658 ) (28,554 ) 66,030 (72,212 ) 101,644 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest 2,835 1,724 1,408 4,559 2,474 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (40,823 ) $ (26,830 ) $ 67,438 $ (67,653 ) $ 104,118 EBITDA $ (7,119 ) $ 3,327 $ 127,633 $ (3,792 ) $ 211,522 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,035 $ 3,327 $ 83,000 $ 8,362 $ 163,003 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 169,123 169,123 171,987 169,123 171,982 Diluted 169,123 169,123 172,127 169,123 172,144 (Loss) profit per ordinary share Basic $ (0.24 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.61 Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.60

* The amounts for prior periods have been restated to reflect the impact of the profit / (loss) from discontinued operations associated with the sale of our Spanish hydroelectric plants.





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 204,089 $ 203,472 $ 202,848 Other intangible assets 62,778 69,399 51,822 Property, plant and equipment 784,272 890,436 888,862 Other non-current financial assets 20,042 54,979 70,343 Deferred tax assets 22,915 7,135 14,589 Non-current receivables from related parties 2,276 2,247 2,288 Other non-current assets 9,746 10,435 10,486 Total non-current assets 1,106,118 1,238,103 1,241,238 Current assets Inventories 504,527 451,753 456,970 Trade and other receivables 158,252 127,992 155,996 Current receivables from related parties 3,000 6,556 14,226 Current income tax assets 31,610 26,855 27,404 Other current financial assets 7,840 2,191 2,523 Other current assets 12,289 13,721 8,813 Cash and cash equivalents 187,673 216,627 216,647 Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 97,862 — — Total current assets 1,003,053 845,695 882,579 Total assets $ 2,109,171 $ 2,083,798 $ 2,123,817 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 816,080 $ 855,099 $ 884,372 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 8,108 11,676 1,434 Provisions 80,218 76,613 75,787 Bank borrowings — 131,366 132,821 Lease liabilities 18,629 66,992 53,472 Debt instruments 342,806 342,222 341,657 Other financial liabilities 24,585 27,109 32,788 Other non-current liabilities 25,246 25,080 25,030 Deferred tax liabilities 64,520 61,887 77,379 Total non-current liabilities 564,112 742,945 740,368 Current liabilities Provisions 44,007 47,619 40,570 Bank borrowings 172,890 19,100 8,191 Lease liabilities 8,692 20,616 12,999 Debt instruments 10,938 2,734 10,937 Other financial liabilities 52,594 51,618 52,524 Payables to related parties 9,884 12,199 11,128 Trade and other payables 252,372 228,649 256,823 Current income tax liabilities 1,766 4,369 2,335 Other current liabilities 95,150 98,850 103,570 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale 80,686 — — Total current liabilities 728,979 485,754 499,077 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,109,171 $ 2,083,798 $ 2,123,817

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: (Loss) profit for the period $ (43,658 ) $ (28,554 ) $ 66,030 $ (72,212 ) $ 101,644 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense (5,215 ) (6,704 ) 14,302 (11,919 ) 29,970 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 31,327 32,077 30,309 63,404 58,325 Net finance expense 16,145 14,756 14,412 30,901 27,568 Financial derivatives loss (gain) 295 (1,264 ) (2,832 ) (969 ) (1,067 ) Exchange differences (5,080 ) 1,479 8,708 (3,601 ) 7,979 Impairment losses 1,195 140 — 1,335 — Bargain purchase gain — — (44,633 ) — (44,633 ) Share-based compensation 933 1,332 33 2,265 732 Other adjustments (275 ) 397 (2,752 ) 122 (2,715 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in inventories (46,950 ) 35 (59,050 ) (46,915 ) (166,531 ) (Increase) decrease in trade receivables (32,316 ) 28,371 (19,257 ) (3,945 ) (19,770 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 21,625 (22,967 ) 476 (1,342 ) 70,851 Other 28,472 9,787 6,817 38,259 (42,953 ) Income taxes paid (540 ) (1,680 ) (14,186 ) (2,220 ) (24,168 ) Interest paid (3,341 ) (18,508 ) (2,957 ) (21,849 ) (20,258 ) Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (37,383 ) 8,697 (4,580 ) (28,686 ) (25,026 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 486 390 2,273 876 2,352 Payments due to investments: Acquisition of subsidiary — — — — (20,379 ) Other intangible assets (50 ) (134 ) (2,221 ) (184 ) (2,924 ) Property, plant and equipment (7,128 ) (13,448 ) (29,786 ) (20,576 ) (52,317 ) Other (627 ) — — (627 ) — Disposals: Other non-current assets — — 12,734 — 12,734 Other 1,638 1,759 1,904 3,397 5,914 Net cash used by investing activities (5,681 ) (11,433 ) (15,096 ) (17,114 ) (54,620 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid — — (10,321 ) — (10,321 ) Payment for debt issuance costs — (705 ) — (705 ) (4,476 ) Repayment of other financial liabilities — — (33,096 ) — (33,096 ) Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: Borrowings 39,649 31,850 37,668 71,499 220,032 Payments (18,252 ) (20,811 ) — (39,063 ) (106,514 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises — — 240 — 240 Other amounts paid due to financing activities (7,236 ) (5,708 ) (4,648 ) (12,944 ) (7,635 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 14,161 4,626 (10,157 ) 18,787 58,230 Total net cash flows for the period (28,903 ) 1,890 (29,833 ) (27,013 ) (21,416 ) Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 216,627 216,647 197,669 216,647 184,472 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies 321 (1,910 ) (11,852 ) (1,589 ) (7,072 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 188,045 $ 216,627 $ 155,984 $ 188,045 $ 155,984 Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents from statement of financial position 187,673 216,627 155,984 187,673 155,984 Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents included within assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 372 — — 372 —

Adjusted EBITDA ($, 000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (40,823 ) $ (26,830 ) $ 67,438 $ (67,653 ) $ 104,118 Loss (profit) for the period from discontinued operations 963 (4,317 ) (594 ) (3,354 ) (5,926 ) Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (2,835 ) (1,724 ) (1,408 ) (4,559 ) (2,474 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (4,890 ) (8,210 ) 13,970 (13,100 ) 27,687 Net finance expense 15,047 13,823 13,233 28,870 25,300 Financial derivatives loss (gain) 295 (1,264 ) (2,832 ) (969 ) (1,067 ) Exchange differences (5,080 ) 1,479 8,708 (3,601 ) 7,979 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 30,204 30,370 29,118 60,574 55,905 EBITDA (7,119 ) 3,327 127,633 (3,792 ) 211,522 Contract termination costs 9,260 — — 9,260 — Restructuring and termination costs 2,894 — — 2,894 — Bargain purchase gain — — (44,633 ) — (44,633 ) Share-based compensation — — — — (3,886 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,035 $ 3,327 $ 83,000 $ 8,362 $ 163,003

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($, 000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (40,823 ) $ (26,830 ) $ 67,438 $ (67,653 ) $ 104,118 Tax rate adjustment 10,337 4,936 (11,440 ) 15,273 (11,803 ) Contract termination costs 6,297 — — 6,297 — Restructuring and termination costs 1,968 — — 1,968 — Bargain purchase gain — — (30,350 ) — (30,350 ) Share-based compensation — — — — (2,642 ) Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (22,221 ) $ (21,894 ) $ 25,648 $ (44,115 ) $ 59,323

Adjusted diluted profit per share:

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.60 Tax rate adjustment 0.06 0.03 (0.07 ) 0.09 (0.07 ) Contract termination costs 0.04 — — 0.04 — Restructuring and termination costs 0.01 — — 0.01 — Bargain purchase gain — — (0.18 ) — (0.18 ) Share-based compensation — — — — (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.33



