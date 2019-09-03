Ferroglobe Reports Second Quarter Results of 2019
Sales of $409.5 million; Net Loss of $(43.7) million; Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million
- Q2 sales of $409.5 million, compared to $447.4 million in Q1 2019 and $577.9 million in Q2 2018
- Q2 net loss of $(43.7) million compared to a net loss of $(28.6) million in Q1 2019 and a net profit of $66.0 million in Q2 2018
- Q2 adjusted net loss attributable to parent of $(22.2) million compared to a net loss of $(21.9) million in Q1 2019 and a net profit of $25.6 million in Q2 2018
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million compared to $3.3 million in Q1 2019 and $83.0 million in Q2 2018
- Successful closing of the divestiture of FerroAtlántica, S.A.U. on August 30, 2019, resulting in gross proceeds of €156.4 million
- Suspension of 39,000 tons of annual silicon metal production capacity
- Progress ongoing in the refinancing of the existing Revolving Credit Facility, targeting closing around the end of Q3 2019
Earnings Highlights
In Q2 2019, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of $(43.7) million, or $(0.24) per share on a fully diluted basis. On an adjusted basis, Q2 2019 net loss was $(22.2) million, or $(0.13) per share on a fully diluted basis.
Q2 2019 reported EBITDA was $(7.1) million, down from $3.3 million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q2 2019 EBITDA was $5.0 million, up from Q1 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million. The Company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.2% for Q2 2019, compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.7% for Q1 2019.
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|$,000 (unaudited)
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Sales
|$
|409,479
|$
|447,391
|$
|577,881
|$
|856,870
|$
|1,126,543
|Net (loss) profit
|$
|(43,658
|)
|$
|(28,554
|)
|$
|66,030
|$
|(72,212
|)
|$
|101,644
|Diluted EPS
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.39
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|0.60
|Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to the parent
|$
|(22,221
|)
|$
|(21,894
|)
|$
|25,648
|$
|(44,115
|)
|$
|59,323
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|0.33
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,035
|$
|3,327
|$
|83,000
|$
|8,362
|$
|163,003
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|1.2
|%
|0.7
|%
|14.4
|%
|1.0
|%
|14.5
|%
* The amounts for prior periods have been restated to reflect the impact of the profit / (loss) from discontinued operations associated with the sale of our Spanish hydroelectric plants.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
Cash used in operations during Q2 2019 was $(37.4) million, with working capital increasing by $59.3 million. Net debt was $478.3 million as of June 30, 2019, up from $419.7 million as of March 31, 2019.
Pedro Larrea, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “The decline in end market demand continues to put pressure on our sales prices resulting in disappointing results for the quarter. We expect these headwinds to linger in the second half of the year. Accordingly, we are focused on operational adjustments and cash generating initiatives, designed to reduce the Company’s risk profile and provide adequate resources to weather this cyclical downturn.” Mr. Larrea continued, “We are also cutting silicon production and monitoring other parts of the business for further cost reductions and operating efficiencies. The inherent flexibility in the Company’s operating platform and product base is key to positioning the Company for recovery.”
Successful closing of the divestiture of FerroAtlántica, S.A.U.
On August 30, 2019 Ferroglobe successfully completed and closed the previously-announced sale of its 100% interest in subsidiary FerroAtlántica, S.A.U. (“FerroAtlántica”) to investment vehicles affiliates with TPG Sixth Street Partners. The transaction, valued at €170 million, provides the Company with gross proceeds of €156.4 million, after closing adjustments. Further details on this transaction appear in a separate press release issued concurrently herewith.
Other recent developments
Ferroglobe is making progress in pursuing financing alternatives and other opportunities to improve its capital structure. The terms, timing and structure of such transaction(s) will depend on market conditions and ongoing discussions in the coming weeks. The Company is targeting closing this refinancing around the end of Q3 2019.
To reduce corporate overhead costs and optimize operations, the Company is moving its headquarters from London (U.K.) to Madrid (Spain). This move – expected to conclude in Q4 2019 - will consolidate key corporate functions in a single location, enhancing efficiency and management effectiveness in a lower cost environment.
To improve its production platform and release working capital, the Company has idled its silicon metal production facility at Polokwane (South Africa) and restarted one furnace at Sabon (Spain), reducing annual production capacity by 39,000 tons.
Discussion of Second Quarter 2019 Results
Sales
Sales for Q2 2019 were $409.5 million, down 8.5% compared to $447.4 million in Q1 2019. For Q2 2019, total shipments were down 6.0% and the average selling price was down 3.2% compared with Q1 2019.
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|Change
|June 30, 2018
|Change
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Change
|Shipments in metric tons:
|Silicon Metal
|54,084
|62,269
|-13.1
|%
|85,913
|-37.0
|%
|116,353
|177,528
|-34.5
|%
|Silicon-based Alloys
|79,264
|81,801
|-3.1
|%
|78,214
|1.3
|%
|161,065
|154,542
|4.2
|%
|Manganese-based Alloys
|99,555
|103,669
|-4.0
|%
|107,457
|-7.4
|%
|203,224
|178,633
|13.8
|%
|Total shipments*
|232,903
|247,739
|-6.0
|%
|271,584
|-14.2
|%
|480,642
|510,703
|-5.9
|%
|Average selling price ($/MT):
|Silicon Metal
|$
|2,320
|$
|2,358
|-1.6
|%
|$
|2,773
|-16.3
|%
|$
|2,340
|$
|2,767
|-15.4
|%
|Silicon-based Alloys
|$
|1,572
|$
|1,669
|-5.8
|%
|$
|1,908
|-17.6
|%
|$
|1,621
|$
|1,932
|-16.1
|%
|Manganese-based Alloys
|$
|1,188
|$
|1,172
|1.4
|%
|$
|1,304
|-8.9
|%
|$
|1,180
|$
|1,332
|-11.4
|%
|Total*
|$
|1,582
|$
|1,634
|-3.2
|%
|$
|1,943
|-18.6
|%
|$
|1,609
|$
|2,013
|-20.1
|%
|Average selling price ($/lb.):
|Silicon Metal
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.07
|-1.6
|%
|$
|1.26
|-16.3
|%
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.26
|-15.4
|%
|Silicon-based Alloys
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.76
|-5.8
|%
|$
|0.87
|-17.6
|%
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.88
|-16.1
|%
|Manganese-based Alloys
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.53
|1.4
|%
|$
|0.59
|-8.9
|%
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.60
|-11.4
|%
|Total*
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.74
|-3.2
|%
|$
|0.88
|-18.6
|%
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.91
|-20.1
|%
|* Excludes by-products and other
Sales Prices & Volumes By Product
During Q2 2019, total product average selling prices decreased by 3.2% versus Q1 2019. Q2 average selling prices of silicon metal decreased 1.6%, silicon-based alloys decreased 5.8%, and manganese-based alloys increased 1.4%. During Q2 2019, sales volumes decreased by 6.0% versus Q1 2019. Q2 sales volumes of silicon metal decreased 13.1%, silicon-based alloys decreased 3.1%, and manganese-based alloys decreased 4.0% versus Q1 2019.
Cost of Sales
Cost of sales was $292.4 million in Q2 2019, a decrease from $329.4 million from Q1 2019. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales decreased to 71.4% in Q2 2019 from 73.6% for Q1 2019.
Other Operating Expenses
Other operating expenses was $62.9 million in Q2 2019, an increase from $53.9 million from Q1 2019, which is primarily due to contract termination costs.
Net Loss Attributable to the Parent
In Q2 2019, net loss attributable to the Parent was $(40.8) million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the Parent of $(26.8) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share in Q1 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA
In Q2 2019, adjusted EBITDA was $5.0 million, or 1.2% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million, or 0.7% of sales in Q1 2019.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and other ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.
Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.
All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.
Non-IFRS Measures
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit per ordinary share, and adjusted profit are non-IFRS financial metrics that, we believe, are pertinent measures of Ferroglobe’s success. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.
|Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019*
|June 30, 2018*
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018*
|Sales
|$
|409,479
|$
|447,391
|$
|577,881
|$
|856,870
|$
|1,126,543
|Cost of sales
|(292,432
|)
|(329,368
|)
|(343,753
|)
|(621,800
|)
|(664,289
|)
|Other operating income
|14,530
|14,021
|8,512
|28,551
|15,295
|Staff costs
|(74,852
|)
|(74,263
|)
|(88,180
|)
|(149,115
|)
|(170,072
|)
|Other operating expense
|(62,924
|)
|(53,917
|)
|(74,212
|)
|(116,841
|)
|(143,303
|)
|Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs
|(30,204
|)
|(30,370
|)
|(29,118
|)
|(60,574
|)
|(55,905
|)
|Bargain purchase gain
|—
|—
|44,633
|—
|44,633
|Impairment losses
|(1,195
|)
|(140
|)
|—
|(1,335
|)
|—
|Other gain (loss)
|275
|(397
|)
|2,752
|(122
|)
|2,715
|Operating (loss) profit
|(37,323
|)
|(27,043
|)
|98,515
|(64,366
|)
|155,617
|Net finance expense
|(15,047
|)
|(13,823
|)
|(13,233
|)
|(28,870
|)
|(25,300
|)
|Financial derivatives (loss) gain
|(295
|)
|1,264
|2,832
|969
|1,067
|Exchange differences
|5,080
|(1,479
|)
|(8,708
|)
|3,601
|(7,979
|)
|(Loss) profit before tax
|(47,585
|)
|(41,081
|)
|79,406
|(88,666
|)
|123,405
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|4,890
|8,210
|(13,970
|)
|13,100
|(27,687
|)
|(Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations
|(42,695
|)
|(32,871
|)
|65,436
|(75,566
|)
|95,718
|(Loss) profit for the period from discontinued operations
|(963
|)
|4,317
|594
|3,354
|5,926
|(Loss) profit for the period
|(43,658
|)
|(28,554
|)
|66,030
|(72,212
|)
|101,644
|Loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|2,835
|1,724
|1,408
|4,559
|2,474
|(Loss) profit attributable to the parent
|$
|(40,823
|)
|$
|(26,830
|)
|$
|67,438
|$
|(67,653
|)
|$
|104,118
|EBITDA
|$
|(7,119
|)
|$
|3,327
|$
|127,633
|$
|(3,792
|)
|$
|211,522
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,035
|$
|3,327
|$
|83,000
|$
|8,362
|$
|163,003
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|169,123
|169,123
|171,987
|169,123
|171,982
|Diluted
|169,123
|169,123
|172,127
|169,123
|172,144
|(Loss) profit per ordinary share
|Basic
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.39
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|0.61
|Diluted
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.39
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|0.60
* The amounts for prior periods have been restated to reflect the impact of the profit / (loss) from discontinued operations associated with the sale of our Spanish hydroelectric plants.
|Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|$
|204,089
|$
|203,472
|$
|202,848
|Other intangible assets
|62,778
|69,399
|51,822
|Property, plant and equipment
|784,272
|890,436
|888,862
|Other non-current financial assets
|20,042
|54,979
|70,343
|Deferred tax assets
|22,915
|7,135
|14,589
|Non-current receivables from related parties
|2,276
|2,247
|2,288
|Other non-current assets
|9,746
|10,435
|10,486
|Total non-current assets
|1,106,118
|1,238,103
|1,241,238
|Current assets
|Inventories
|504,527
|451,753
|456,970
|Trade and other receivables
|158,252
|127,992
|155,996
|Current receivables from related parties
|3,000
|6,556
|14,226
|Current income tax assets
|31,610
|26,855
|27,404
|Other current financial assets
|7,840
|2,191
|2,523
|Other current assets
|12,289
|13,721
|8,813
|Cash and cash equivalents
|187,673
|216,627
|216,647
|Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale
|97,862
|—
|—
|Total current assets
|1,003,053
|845,695
|882,579
|Total assets
|$
|2,109,171
|$
|2,083,798
|$
|2,123,817
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Equity
|$
|816,080
|$
|855,099
|$
|884,372
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred income
|8,108
|11,676
|1,434
|Provisions
|80,218
|76,613
|75,787
|Bank borrowings
|—
|131,366
|132,821
|Lease liabilities
|18,629
|66,992
|53,472
|Debt instruments
|342,806
|342,222
|341,657
|Other financial liabilities
|24,585
|27,109
|32,788
|Other non-current liabilities
|25,246
|25,080
|25,030
|Deferred tax liabilities
|64,520
|61,887
|77,379
|Total non-current liabilities
|564,112
|742,945
|740,368
|Current liabilities
|Provisions
|44,007
|47,619
|40,570
|Bank borrowings
|172,890
|19,100
|8,191
|Lease liabilities
|8,692
|20,616
|12,999
|Debt instruments
|10,938
|2,734
|10,937
|Other financial liabilities
|52,594
|51,618
|52,524
|Payables to related parties
|9,884
|12,199
|11,128
|Trade and other payables
|252,372
|228,649
|256,823
|Current income tax liabilities
|1,766
|4,369
|2,335
|Other current liabilities
|95,150
|98,850
|103,570
|Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale
|80,686
|—
|—
|Total current liabilities
|728,979
|485,754
|499,077
|Total equity and liabilities
|$
|2,109,171
|$
|2,083,798
|$
|2,123,817
|Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|(Loss) profit for the period
|$
|(43,658
|)
|$
|(28,554
|)
|$
|66,030
|$
|(72,212
|)
|$
|101,644
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash used by operating activities:
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(5,215
|)
|(6,704
|)
|14,302
|(11,919
|)
|29,970
|Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs
|31,327
|32,077
|30,309
|63,404
|58,325
|Net finance expense
|16,145
|14,756
|14,412
|30,901
|27,568
|Financial derivatives loss (gain)
|295
|(1,264
|)
|(2,832
|)
|(969
|)
|(1,067
|)
|Exchange differences
|(5,080
|)
|1,479
|8,708
|(3,601
|)
|7,979
|Impairment losses
|1,195
|140
|—
|1,335
|—
|Bargain purchase gain
|—
|—
|(44,633
|)
|—
|(44,633
|)
|Share-based compensation
|933
|1,332
|33
|2,265
|732
|Other adjustments
|(275
|)
|397
|(2,752
|)
|122
|(2,715
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(Increase) decrease in inventories
|(46,950
|)
|35
|(59,050
|)
|(46,915
|)
|(166,531
|)
|(Increase) decrease in trade receivables
|(32,316
|)
|28,371
|(19,257
|)
|(3,945
|)
|(19,770
|)
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|21,625
|(22,967
|)
|476
|(1,342
|)
|70,851
|Other
|28,472
|9,787
|6,817
|38,259
|(42,953
|)
|Income taxes paid
|(540
|)
|(1,680
|)
|(14,186
|)
|(2,220
|)
|(24,168
|)
|Interest paid
|(3,341
|)
|(18,508
|)
|(2,957
|)
|(21,849
|)
|(20,258
|)
|Net cash (used) provided by operating activities
|(37,383
|)
|8,697
|(4,580
|)
|(28,686
|)
|(25,026
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Interest and finance income received
|486
|390
|2,273
|876
|2,352
|Payments due to investments:
|Acquisition of subsidiary
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(20,379
|)
|Other intangible assets
|(50
|)
|(134
|)
|(2,221
|)
|(184
|)
|(2,924
|)
|Property, plant and equipment
|(7,128
|)
|(13,448
|)
|(29,786
|)
|(20,576
|)
|(52,317
|)
|Other
|(627
|)
|—
|—
|(627
|)
|—
|Disposals:
|Other non-current assets
|—
|—
|12,734
|—
|12,734
|Other
|1,638
|1,759
|1,904
|3,397
|5,914
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(5,681
|)
|(11,433
|)
|(15,096
|)
|(17,114
|)
|(54,620
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Dividends paid
|—
|—
|(10,321
|)
|—
|(10,321
|)
|Payment for debt issuance costs
|—
|(705
|)
|—
|(705
|)
|(4,476
|)
|Repayment of other financial liabilities
|—
|—
|(33,096
|)
|—
|(33,096
|)
|Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:
|Borrowings
|39,649
|31,850
|37,668
|71,499
|220,032
|Payments
|(18,252
|)
|(20,811
|)
|—
|(39,063
|)
|(106,514
|)
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|—
|—
|240
|—
|240
|Other amounts paid due to financing activities
|(7,236
|)
|(5,708
|)
|(4,648
|)
|(12,944
|)
|(7,635
|)
|Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
|14,161
|4,626
|(10,157
|)
|18,787
|58,230
|Total net cash flows for the period
|(28,903
|)
|1,890
|(29,833
|)
|(27,013
|)
|(21,416
|)
|Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents
|216,627
|216,647
|197,669
|216,647
|184,472
|Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies
|321
|(1,910
|)
|(11,852
|)
|(1,589
|)
|(7,072
|)
|Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents
|$
|188,045
|$
|216,627
|$
|155,984
|$
|188,045
|$
|155,984
|Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents from statement of financial position
|187,673
|216,627
|155,984
|187,673
|155,984
|Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents included within assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale
|372
|—
|—
|372
|—
Adjusted EBITDA ($, 000):
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|(Loss) profit attributable to the parent
|$
|(40,823
|)
|$
|(26,830
|)
|$
|67,438
|$
|(67,653
|)
|$
|104,118
|Loss (profit) for the period from discontinued operations
|963
|(4,317
|)
|(594
|)
|(3,354
|)
|(5,926
|)
|Loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(2,835
|)
|(1,724
|)
|(1,408
|)
|(4,559
|)
|(2,474
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(4,890
|)
|(8,210
|)
|13,970
|(13,100
|)
|27,687
|Net finance expense
|15,047
|13,823
|13,233
|28,870
|25,300
|Financial derivatives loss (gain)
|295
|(1,264
|)
|(2,832
|)
|(969
|)
|(1,067
|)
|Exchange differences
|(5,080
|)
|1,479
|8,708
|(3,601
|)
|7,979
|Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs
|30,204
|30,370
|29,118
|60,574
|55,905
|EBITDA
|(7,119
|)
|3,327
|127,633
|(3,792
|)
|211,522
|Contract termination costs
|9,260
|—
|—
|9,260
|—
|Restructuring and termination costs
|2,894
|—
|—
|2,894
|—
|Bargain purchase gain
|—
|—
|(44,633
|)
|—
|(44,633
|)
|Share-based compensation
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(3,886
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,035
|$
|3,327
|$
|83,000
|$
|8,362
|$
|163,003
Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($, 000):
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|(Loss) profit attributable to the parent
|$
|(40,823
|)
|$
|(26,830
|)
|$
|67,438
|$
|(67,653
|)
|$
|104,118
|Tax rate adjustment
|10,337
|4,936
|(11,440
|)
|15,273
|(11,803
|)
|Contract termination costs
|6,297
|—
|—
|6,297
|—
|Restructuring and termination costs
|1,968
|—
|—
|1,968
|—
|Bargain purchase gain
|—
|—
|(30,350
|)
|—
|(30,350
|)
|Share-based compensation
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(2,642
|)
|Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent
|$
|(22,221
|)
|$
|(21,894
|)
|$
|25,648
|$
|(44,115
|)
|$
|59,323
Adjusted diluted profit per share:
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.39
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|0.60
|Tax rate adjustment
|0.06
|0.03
|(0.07
|)
|0.09
|(0.07
|)
|Contract termination costs
|0.04
|—
|—
|0.04
|—
|Restructuring and termination costs
|0.01
|—
|—
|0.01
|—
|Bargain purchase gain
|—
|—
|(0.18
|)
|—
|(0.18
|)
|Share-based compensation
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(0.02
|)
|Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|0.33
