California Water Service Launches Firefighter Grant Program

Local Fire Departments in California Water Service Areas Eligible for First Annual Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) announced today it has officially opened its new Firefighter Grant Program. Uniformed fire departments, whether professional or volunteer, that serve at least a portion of one of Cal Water’s service areas are invited to apply for grants under the $60,000 program, which provides funding that may be used to offset costs associated with fire protection efforts, equipment, training, and education.



“Through the California Water Service Firefighter Grant Program, we are proud to support the brave men and women who work tirelessly to protect our communities by celebrating their service in a truly meaningful way,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “We recognize the value and importance of reliable water service for first responders’ emergency needs and hope to continue to support organizations that play such an important role in the safety and protection of our communities.”

To apply to the 2019 Firefighter Grant Program, eligible fire departments must provide a completed application form; documentation of the cost for the equipment, product, or service for which the grant would be used; and a copy of the department’s or parent organization’s (e.g., city or county) W9 Tax Identification Form. For more information about the Firefighter Grant Program or to submit an application, applicants can visit www.calwater.com/firefightergrant or email firefightergrant@calwater.com .

The annual grant program is part of California Water Service Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program, and grants are not paid for through customers’ rates. The application period for the first annual program will close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Grant recipients will be notified by December 2019.

About California Water Service

California Water Service (Cal Water) is the largest subsidiary of the California Water Service Group, the parent company of Cal Water, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

Contact: Yvonne Kingman (310) 257-1434







