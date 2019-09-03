IBI Group to Lead Hurontario LRT Design as Part of Mobilinx Preferred Proponent Consortium

Global design and technology firm will lead multidisciplinary team on major GTA transit infrastructure project

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx announced on August 26 that Mobilinx is the preferred proponent to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Hurontario Light Rail Transit (LRT) project. IBI Group (TSX:IBG) will be leading the design team as part of this significant project expected to commence in the fall of 2019. The Hurontario LRT will provide 18km of rapid transit to the cities of Mississauga and Brampton, addressing transportation demand and enhancing the urban environment. The project adds to the firm’s global expertise designing transit infrastructure, including current projects Eglinton Crosstown LRT, Edmonton Valley Line LRT, Ottawa Confederation Line, and the Tel Aviv Light Rail Red Line.



“Our leadership role within the Mobilinx team reaffirms our position as experts in world-class transit infrastructure design,” said Scott Stewart, IBI Group CEO. “I am very proud of our team whose experience and leadership have brought us to this stage on this prestigious project, and whose track record working with the consortium partners have encouraged Mobilinx to embrace design as an integral part of the project.”

As design lead, IBI Group will be managing a multidisciplinary team of architecture and engineering partners. The firm will be leveraging its roster of design technology tools to streamline the collaboration across disciplines and teams, and to ensure an efficient digital design process that will aid Mobilinx with future maintenance and management of the project.

“P3 projects cannot be successful without the fourth ‘P’, People, and our design team includes the contributions of many professionals from Arcadis, Daoust Lestage, Exp., IBI Group, Morrison Hershfield and Hitachi. We’re very excited to see the project reach this significant milestone and look forward to providing a platform to deliver an enhanced public transit experience to tens of thousands of commuters a day,” said Kaman Pang, IBI Group Associate Manager & Design Bid Lead.

With a breadth of experience in transportation engineering and planning, transit and high-rise architecture, intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and smart cities, IBI Group has helped shape the built environment of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) for over 40 years. The firm has been involved in preeminent and award-winning regional projects, including Metrolinx’s ‘ The Big Move’ GTHA Planning Framework, the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, vivaNext York Region Rapid Transit, and the Mississauga Bus Rapid Transitway.

For more information on the Hurontario LRT, see the August 26 announcement from IO and Metrolinx.

