Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- STOUGHTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:



The Janney Healthcare Conference 2019 on Monday, September 9 th in New York City. Management will present at 8:15 a.m. ET and will also participate in investor meetings.



in New York City. Management will present at 8:15 a.m. ET and will also participate in investor meetings. The H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10th in New York City. Management will present at 11:15 a.m. ET and will also participate in investor meetings.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:

Alex Dasalla

adasalla@collegiumpharma.com



