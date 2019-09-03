Fusion Set to Work with Geneva University to Educate Students on Blockchain Technology

/EIN News/ --

Fusion Foundation, the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced its partnership with the University of Geneva to educate students on the power of decentralized finance as part of its new Certificate of Advanced Studies in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) curriculum.

The new blockchain course offered by Geneva University is structured around programming modules that explore the infrastructure of well-known blockchain projects like Neo, Ethereum, Hadera Hashgraph, Libra and Fusion. The course is offered on-site at the University of Geneva or via Skype video.

Fusion and one of its partner companies XDLT, widely regarded as the “Google of blockchains,” are poised to provide practical training in the opening module of the course. Initially students will be introduced to concepts and vernacular that are commonplace in the world of decentralized finance, with a focus on Fusion’s tools for time-lock, swapping, asset creation and interoperability.

Following the introduction of technical concepts, students will be empowered with hands-on practical experience building with Fusion’s rich developer toolkit and application programming interfaces (APIs).

“We are excited to contribute to the University of Geneva’s Advanced Studies in Blockchain course, which is a well-timed initiative as developers of all ages look to learn more about the power of blockchain,” said Fusion CEO and Founder Dejun Qian. “To be given the opportunity to educate students on the power of Fusion’s tools for blockchain finance, and to teach them about decentralization more generally, is very humbling.”

The Certificate of Advanced Studies on Blockchain and DLT program recently received positive press from CNN Money Switzerland, complimenting the University of Geneva’s agenda to encourage innovation. The course earns students official European credits (ECTS) recognized globally. Registration for the course closes September 5th. Interested applicants for this course can submit their application and learn more here.

About Fusion

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology needed to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit https://www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

About University of Geneva

The University of Geneva is a public research university located in Geneva, Switzerland. It was founded in 1559 by John Calvin as a theological seminary and law school. It remained focused on theology until the 17th century, when it became a center for Enlightenment scholarship. Today, the University of Geneva is dedicated to thinking, teaching, dialogue and research. With over 17,000 students of more than 150 different nationalities, it is Switzerland’s second largest university. To learn more, click here.

