Portwell’s New KUBER-2000 Series Puts an IoT-Ready Appliance in the Palm of Your Hand

All Kuber Products KUBER-212E Drawing portwell logo

New ultra-small form factor PC with scalable Intel Apollo Lake processors up to 4 cores, is ideal for Industry 4.0

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., ( https://www.portwell.com ), a world-leading innovator in Industrial PC (IPC) and an Associate member of the IntelInternet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, announces the KUBER-2000 Series , a new generation of palm-sized, ready-to-use industrial IoT appliances designed for a wide range of applications in the Industry 4.0 world. According to Jack Lam, American Portwell Technology’s product marketing director, the new KUBER-2000 Series provides a rich portfolio of ultra-small form factor IoT appliances that offer a variety of features including connectivity and expansion, ruggedized design, fast time-to-market and low power consumption.Lam suggests applications for Portwell’s KUBER-2000 series include industrial/factory automation, facility management, transportation, intralogistics or smart warehouse, medical equipment, communication testing equipment, electrical charging station management, automated guided vehicle (AGV) and IoT nodes for data collection/ management, and edge computing. KUBER-2110 : The Basic ModelWith 6 models in its family so far, the basic model KUBER-2110 utilizes an IntelCeleronN3350 or AtomE3930/E3940 processor (Apollo Lake platform) with up to 4 cores; on-board LPDDR4 DRAM up to 4GB; ultra-small (palm-size) form factor of 99 x 46 x 92 mm; energy efficiency (operates at <10W); supports 2x USB 3.0, 2x GbE (Inteli210), 1x M.2 key E 2230 for expansion (such as storage, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth), and 4K DP display; input power ranges from 12-30 VDC with +/- 20% power consumption; on-board eMMC 5.0 up to 256GB; supports extended temperature range (with IntelE3930 and E3940 CPU); fan-less and thermal solution design; EN 60068-2 vibration and shock resistance; DIN rail and wall-mount options; an Ingress Protection rating of IP30; and CE/FCC certification.For more information on other members of this family, see EDITOR’S NOTES at the end of this release.Palm-Size Power and Innovation for Industrial IoT Solutions“Portwell’s KUBER-2000 series offers the industrial IoT market a rich portfolio of ultra-small form factor devices with state-of-the-art expansion design that ensures that various I/O choices for different applications are fulfilled with minimal investment,” states Jack Lam, American Portwell Technology’s product marketing director. “Whether you need to perform data collection and transition, edge computing or communication tasks in applications like industrial automation, intralogistics or smart retailers, Portwell’s KUBER-2000 series can more than handle the task. Designed with the latest Apollo Lake platform—CeleronN3350 or AtomE3930/3940—at a mere 99 x 46 x 92 mm, its ultra-small palm-size form factor can fit easily into those tight spaces. Plus,” Lam adds, “its ruggedized design makes it ideal for the industrial environment. In short, this flexible, fan-less and ready-to-use industrial IoT appliance from the leading IoT solution provider is the perfect choice for people looking to reach their goal of quick time-to-market for their product or time-to-complete for their project.“And as always,” Lam confirms, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long lifespan support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”KUBER-2000 Family also Includes:KUBER-212A: Suitable for Edge Controller or Computing in Harsh Industrial EnvironmentKUBER-212A features isolated LANs and COM port. In addition to the common features, the ultra-small form factor device includes 2x GbE (Inteli210) with isolation and 1x RS-232/422/485 (BIOS configurable, 5V and 12V selectable) with isolation.KUBER-212B: Suitable for Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Control or ManagementKUBER-212B features an extended Controller Area Network (CAN) bus, LANs and GPIOs. Besides the common features, this ultra-small form factor device includes: 1x Mini-PCIe/mSATA, 1x M.2 Key E 2230 for expansion (such as storage, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth), 2x GbE (Inteli210), 1x CANbus, 4x GPIO.KUBER-212D: Suitable for Ethernet-powered IoT DeviceKUBER-212D is an ultra-small form factor with Power of Ethernet (PoE). It includes all the common features plus 3x GbE (Inteli210) with 802.3af PoE (15.4W).KUBER-212E: Suitable for IoT Gateway in Industrial Automation EnvironmentsKUBER-212E is an ultra-small form factor with enriched legacy industrial control interfaces designed as a soft-defined PLC gateway for a variety of industrial automation environments. In addition to common features, it includes 1x Mini-PCIe, 1x M.2 key B 2242 for expansion (such a storage, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth), 1x RS-232 and 1x RS-232/422/485 (BIOS configurable).KUBER-212G: Suitable for IoT Gateway with Enriched I/Os for ExpansionKUBER-212G is an ultra-small form factor designed for the compact IoT gateway that requires enriched I/O ports for expansion or connectivity. In addition to the common features, it includes 1x Mini-PCIe and 1x M.2 key B 2242 for expansion (such as storage, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth), 2x RS-232 and 4x USB 2.0.# # #About American Portwell TechnologyAmerican Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the IntelInternet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com Intel, Celeron and Pentium are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.