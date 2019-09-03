Stylitics Selected for Lafayette Plug and Play Technology Accelerator

Style recommendation platform joins premier group of disruptive retail and e-commerce solution providers

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stylitics ( https://stylitics.com/ ), the leading AI-powered visual merchandising and outfit recommendation platform, today announced its acceptance into the prestigious Lafayette Plug and Play business accelerator. Participation in the program further extends Stylitics coverage internationally and among French and European e-commerce markets.



Based in the heart of Paris, Lafayette Plug and Play is a ground-breaking innovation platform designed to boost the next generation of retail and fashion companies. Created by the Galeries Lafayette Groupe in partnership with Silicon Valley-based startup accelerator Plug and Play Tech Center, the three-month program connects first-class startups with leading industry corporations to make a positive impact on retail innovation. Stylitics is the only American company, as well as one of the few later-stage startups, among the 17 B2B solution providers selected to participate in ‘Batch 7’ of the fall session.

“Stylitics is honored to have been selected by Lafayette Plug and Play. Our inclusion in this program demonstrates the need to continue evolving retail and e-commerce with more personalized, visual shopping experiences,” said Rohan Deuskar, founder and CEO of Stylitics. “We are proud to be part of such a remarkable program that fosters innovation as a pillar of business culture by bringing together top corporations with cutting-edge technology to lead retail transformation.”

Using a combination of both artificial intelligence and human stylists, Stylitics provides more than a dozen look-based shopping experiences, including Visual Outfit Recommendations, Complete the Look, Shop the Model, Mix & Match, and Gift Galleries, to aide in product discovery and create more personalized, dynamic shopping environments.

Stylitics works with more than 30 of the top 1000 retailers and brands including Ann Taylor, Calvin Klein, Chico’s, Gap, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Under Armour, and White House Black Market.

For more information about Stylitics or to schedule a demo, please visit stylitics.com

About Stylitics

Stylitics is the leading visual outfitting and styling solution for the world’s top retailers and brands. Stylitics uses a powerful combination of algorithms, trend data, and stylist expertise to deliver millions of on-brand outfit recommendations across multiple channels such as e-commerce, email, advertising, stores, and social media to create more engaging shopping experiences. Headquartered in New York City, Stylitics works with top fashion, apparel, and accessories brands to engage more than 35 million shoppers with its technology and content each day. For more information, visit www.stylitics.com .

About Lafayette Plug and Play

As the first innovative platform fully dedicated to retail and e-commerce, Lafayette Plug and Play is a startups accelerator created by the Galeries Lafayette Groupe in partnership with the Silicon Valley-based startup accelerator Plug and Play Tech Center. Today the ecosystem is joined by ten other industry leaders who are looking to boost their digital transformation. Located in the heart of Paris, Lafayette Plug and Play aims to support the development of French and international startups disrupting retail and e-commerce, by creating an innovative ecosystem around these industries. As part of its two annual classes, Lafayette Plug and Play offers entrepreneurs a tailored and supervised three-month program. More information on lafayetteplugandplay.com.

Contact:

Jocelyn Johnson, Stylitics, jocelyn@stylitics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebd085fd-43a2-45af-9f80-84f5e1da26b3

Lafayette Plug and Play Stylitics is one of 17 companies selected to participate in the exclusive Lafayette Plug and Play business accelerator program looking to transform the retail industry.



