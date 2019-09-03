Geeks on Site Launches New Installation Services

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geeks on Site has launched several new installation services to meet strong consumer demand for smart home technology. The company’s highly trained, professional technicians are now available to install and service all of the devices that comprise the continuously emerging technology of the always-connected home.



“For nearly 20 years, Geeks on Site has been the trusted choice of thousands of homeowners to help with their computer related issues, both on-site and via remote,” said George Otte, founder and CEO of Geeks on Site. “Now homeowners can receive the benefit of having all of their devices installed and connected in one stop, even as our technicians make repairs to their computers and other electronics.”



Geeks on Site installation services include:



Smart Security Camera Set Up and Servicing

Smart Hub and Speakers Set Up and Servicing

Smart Doorbell Set Up and Servicing

Smart TV Set Up and Servicing

Audio & Video Set Up and Servicing

Home Theater Set Up and Servicing

Gaming Set Up and Servicing

To learn more about the many professional services Geeks on Site provides, visit https://www.geeksonsite.com/installation/



About Geeks on Site

Geeks on Site, a South Florida based company, has a team of dedicated computer repair technicians that offer premium quality repair and support services to homes and businesses across the US. As pioneers in the online remote computer repair service, Geeks on Site is one of the fastest growing companies in the computer repair industry. Safe and convenient online remote computer repair is available nationwide but onsite, in-home and in-office service is also available. Geeks on Site is able to offer support for PCs, networks, scanners, printers, smartphones, software as well as hardware issues.

Contact:

Vivian Borja

VP

Geeks on Site

786-502-1280

vborja@geeksonsite.com

https://www.geeksonsite.com/installation/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.