Mass Innovation Nights Partners with UMass Lowell Innovation Hub Haverhill, Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Lightspeed Manufacturing for Product Showcase

/EIN News/ -- HAVERHILL, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Innovation Nights , Massachusetts’s leading monthly new product showcase, UMass Lowell Innovation Hub - Haverhill , the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Lightspeed Manufacturing come together to support a new product showcase at UMass Lowell iHub in Haverhill on Wednesday, September 18th 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:30PM. Mass Innovation Nights events are free and open to the public.



“With our Innovation Hubs in Haverhill and Lowell, UMass Lowell has proven its commitment to supporting innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Tom O’Donnell, senior director of Innovation Initiatives at UMass Lowell. “We have a wealth of talented startups in the greater Merrimack Valley and we’re thrilled to partner with Mass Innovation Nights to showcase these young companies.”

“Both the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Mass Innovation Nights are valuable connections for local startups. Collaborating on an event like this is a great way to show what the Greater Haverhill region can offer entrepreneurs,” said Dougan Sherwood, President and CEO of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.

“By working with partners like UMass Lowell iHub - Haverhill, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, and Lightspeed Manufacturing, we help drive awareness for up-and-coming local startups, and help others discover the local resources they can tap for their own companies,” said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Innovation Nights.

Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local startups. Participating startups this month include:

Various business experts will be on hand to share their knowledge with attendees. Guests are encouraged to use #MIN126, Instagram handle @MassInnovationNights , and the Twitter handle @MassInno to share photos and social media commentary.

About UMass Lowell iHub

The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub offers premier business incubator and co-working space in both Lowell and Haverhill. UMass Lowell Innovation Hubs provide startups with support, programming, prototyping and fabrication space, and access to UMass Lowell’s research and faculty resources.

About The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Haverhill Chamber believes that small, locally owned businesses are vital to a healthy community. From its downtown riverfront to its manufacturing “district”, we see Haverhill emerging as an extension of the incredible urban landscape that’s shaped the Greater Boston startup scene of the past 20 years.

About Lightspeed Manufacturing

Lightspeed Manufacturing has over 30 years of experience working with the most innovative companies in the world to deliver contract manufacturing, repair, and prototyping services.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Over the past 10 years, it has helped launch more than 1400 new products, which have collectively received more than $3 billion in funding.

Media Contact: Kristen Avini 510-221-8122 Innovation Nights



