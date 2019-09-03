SuperMini Portable Charger Surpasses $200K in Funding

Zendure’s SuperMini portable charger has been raising funds on Indiegogo for two weeks.

/EIN News/ --

Palo Alto, California, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Zendure has brought in over $200K in two weeks of crowdfunding for SuperMini, the world’s smallest and lightest 10,000mAh portable charger.

SuperMini uses high-density battery cells to pack more charge capacity into a smaller, lighter form factor (3.1” x 2.2” x 1”, 6.35oz/180g). While a portable charger would need three typical cells to reach 10,000mAh, SuperMini achieves the same capacity with just two of these high-density cells.

SuperMini features an 18W USB-C input/output port compatible with Power Delivery (PD) technology. There is also an 18W USB-A output port with ZEN+ 2.0 adaptive charging, which is compatible with Quick Charge 3.0 devices.

Another feature of SuperMini is pass-through charging. SuperMini’s USB-A output port can be used to power devices while the USB-C port is connected to a power supply. Pass-through charging has been a popular feature in Zendure products since the company’s founding in 2013.

SuperMini also features Zendure’s “X-Charge” mode, which expands compatibility with low-power devices like smart watches, wireless earbuds, fitness bands, and other products that are not typically accommodated by most portable chargers.

SuperMini is available in three finishes: silver, black, and “Blue Horizon”, a two-tone ombre treatment.SuperMini is available for $29 USD, more than 50% off the anticipated retail price. Each SuperMini will come with a USB-A and USB-C combo cable and a two-year warranty.

Crowdfunding Campaign

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/supermini-credit-card-size-10-000mah-power-bank/reft/14713602/Press-Release-200K

Materials for the press

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Xf_Ahz6e5ub6hMEF5kTNHpSiyYvvapSi

Attachments

Tom Haflinger Zendure tom@zendure.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.