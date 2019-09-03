Angola addresses reforms in UN institutions

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 3 - Angolan permanent representative to United Nations Offices in Nairobi, Kenya, Sianga Abílio, discussed Monday the ongoing reforms in the United Nations institutions and projects prepared for the country, with 20 per cent of which having funding.,

This was during a meeting with United Nations Resident Coordinator in Angola, Pier Paolo Balladelli, who is in Kenya to attend the meeting among the representatives of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the resident coordinators of the United Nations.

The Ambassador Sianga Abílio is leading the Angolan delegation at the 2-4 September Meeting, which also brings together about 20 African countries, according to a statement released from the Permanent Representation of Angola to UN offices in Kenya.

The participants are discussing topics such as “The challenges facing African countries in the environment sector” and “Climate Change”.

