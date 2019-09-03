Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers Opening New Studio in Greater Cincinnati

/EIN News/ -- Up to $500 “Change Credit” for new clients who start tattoo changes in September

CINCINNATI, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers, the world’s leading specialty provider of tattoo removal, fade and change services, celebrates the grand opening of its newest studio on Thursday, September 12 to serve greater Cincinnati. The studio is located at 119 Fairfield Avenue in Bellevue, Kentucky.

To celebrate its newest studio and invite those in greater Cincinnati to begin a positive change, Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers will offer up to $500 in “Change Credit” toward the purchase of complete removal, for new clients starting their removal journey in September.

“People change. Your life changes. Your body changes. Your relationships change. Styles change. Why are tattoos forever?” said Mike Stitt, CEO of Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers. “Our new prototype studio -- including its Change Tunnel and local tattoo artist displays -- opens the door for hundreds of thousands of people in the greater Cincinnati area to start a positive change via safe and effective tattoo removal, no matter the reason. We are here to help anyone looking for a fresh start, more space for new tattoos or for answers about the removal process.”

All are invited to an open house Thursday, September 12 from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. where staff will be on hand to answer questions about tattoo removal, provide free consultations, conduct laser tattoo removal demonstrations and educate guests about how laser tattoo removal works.

Change Credit details:

The credit is available through September 30, 2019.

When booking or calling, mention code “CINCYCHANGE” to qualify:

$500 credit towards a removal of $2,000 or more

$250 credit towards a removal of $1,250-$1,999

$150 credit towards a removal of $1,000-$1,249

Terms & Conditions: Valid in greater Cincinnati, in-studio through 9/30/2019. A full consultation and medical clearance must be completed to take advantage of this opportunity. In-person purchase required; the offer is not valid over the phone. Valid on paid in full packages only. Credit cannot be combined with other offers or incentives. Not redeemable for cash and may not be applied to previous purchases, exchanges, returns or financing payments.



About Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers

With more than 70,000 successful treatments completed, Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers is the world's leading specialty provider of tattoo removal, fade and change services. Using innovative PicoWay® laser technology, Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers is on the cutting edge of tattoo removal science and technology. The Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers Guarantee ensures results exceed expectations, or clients can receive free removal treatments for up to a year. Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers helps people change with integrity, lasting relationships, the latest in science and technology and zero judgments. We love tattoos!

