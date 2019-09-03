Dwolla Launches Partner Program

Dwolla continues to support its customers’ growth by announcing new partnership ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dwolla is excited to announce the launch of its partner ecosystem through the addition of new partnerships that will benefit the company’s clients. A fintech company providing ACH transfer services to a thriving list of innovative companies, Dwolla is creating the Dwolla Partner Ecosystem as a way to connect clients with additional services that complement its offering. Dwolla is partnering with industry leaders in key areas to build out a network of service providers that will ultimately help the company’s clients expand their businesses. The Dwolla Partner Ecosystem will provide access to service providers for international payments, bank verification, development resources and much more.

Dwolla has a history of long-standing and fruitful partnerships with companies like Plaid, which allows mutual clients to seamlessly add and verify bank accounts with a simple token exchange, and Sift, which provides machine learning models to proactively prevent fraudulent behavior. Joining them in the Dwolla Partner Ecosystem will be global payment solutions Currencycloud and TransferMate, along with our featured partner We Write Code, a software development company. Additional partnerships are being vetted and negotiated.



“Our clients are some of the most innovative companies in the world,” says Stephanie Atkin, Dwolla’s VP of Marketing. “They’re building applications and platforms to solve problems that no one has attempted before. That innovation presents its own unique challenges to solve for, and this ecosystem allows us to provide solutions for those problems. The Dwolla Partner Ecosystem benefits our partners because they get access to each other’s networks, and it benefits our clients as they now have access to a full roster of service providers.”



The Dwolla Partner Ecosystem adds another piece to the Dwolla Platform, which focuses on a white-label payments API. Dwolla, Inc. is a financial technology company that offers businesses an onramp to the Automated Clearing House Network, the electronic funds-transfer system used by U.S. financial institutions that moves $51 trillion annually. With the partnerships within the Dwolla Partner Ecosystem, the company will be able to expand its capabilities into heretofore unserviced areas like international payments.



About Dwolla



Dwolla, Inc. is a financial technology company that is changing the way businesses send and receive funds. The company offers a seamless, white-label API platform to connect to the ACH Network to initiate payments.



Since 2008, when Dwolla began creating the ideal platform to move money, the company has helped move billions of dollars for millions of end-users annually for businesses of all shapes and sizes; in addition, Dwolla has been mentioned in Inc., Forbes and the Wall Street Journal. Businesses that need to efficiently send or receive money and are ready for the future either use Dwolla—or they should. Learn more at http://www.dwolla.com/.

