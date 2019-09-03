Bekx New Video On "Scissors" Making Great Impact

BEKX "Scissors"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since releasing her video to her debut single, "Scissors", Bekx has already had several thousand views. The single is getting great reviews from radio and is currently climbing the country charts.

"Scissors" written and produced by Rebecca Lynn Howard and Elisha Hoffman is a rowdy, full of additude song with the video creating a "cheater" (Bekx' allegeded boyfriend) that is tied up and hanging from a rope. With Bekx holding the scissors in her hand, this leaves the audience wondering is she going to cut him loose or not. But as one line in the song states " Because I can't unsee what I just saw, oh she's all over your phone" and her answer is pretty much "Snipping all the strings, that's tying me to you"

The video was directed and produced by Carl Diebold, who has worked with names such as Rascal Flatts, Mercy Me, Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant and more....

