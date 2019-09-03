UK Used Car Finance Market Insights, Trends and Outlook During the Forecast Period, 2019-2021
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Used Car Finance: Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the UK market for secured consumer finance for used cars.
- It also includes agreements for used motorcycles, vans and leisure vehicles (e.g. campervans) however cars represent over 95% of the relevant consumer market.
- Secured loans are defined as those where the ownership of the vehicle rests with the lender during the life of the agreement.
- The report excludes unsecured personal loans that some consumers may use when buying a car, which the author believes is now a relatively minor form of car finance.
- It includes agreements for vehicles that might be used for business purposes by individuals but are purchased by consumers rather than the businesses they run.
The report:
- Describes the overall used-vehicle market size and historical growth rates.
- Profiles 25 largest used vehicle loan providers.
- Describes the role of brokers, including firms working with vehicle dealers and those dealing directly with consumers.
- Reviews drivers of used vehicle loan growth, setting out historical trends and available forecasts.
- Provides our forecast for the market to 2021, supported by evidence from market drivers and industry interviews.
Objectives of the report
This report aims to get behind the publicly available high-level numbers on the number and value of car finance agreements arranged at POS to provide insight into the size and characteristics of the diverse range of lenders within this growing market
Key questions it answers include:
- What are the different ways in which car dealer POS finance is offered in the UK?
- What are the main types of used vehicle finance products?
- How does the process of providing used vehicle loans vary between prime, near-prime and sub-prime customers?
- Who are the main finance companies and what are their channels to market?
- What is the role of brokers in the market?
- What alternatives are there to secured loans for used vehicles?
- How could new regulation change the market?
- Taking these factors into account, how is the market expected to grow in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this report
- What does the report contain?
- What are the objectives of this report?
- Who is it useful for?
- What are the sources and methodology?
- Summary
- The used car finance market
- Market size and growth
- Outlook
- List of charts and tables
2. Used car finance market
- Definition of the market
- Types of finance offered to purchase cars
- Hire Purchase
- Personal Contract Plan (PCP)
- Lease
- Alternative products
- Non-POS car loan
- Personal loan
- Mortgage further advance
- Credit Card
- Types of customers
- Market size and growth
- UK car market
- Dealer sales
- Franchised dealers
- Independent dealers
- Other vehicle distributors
- Motor finance penetration
- Motor finance volumes
- Non-prime lending
3. Market Drivers
- Regulatory landscape
- FCA authorisation
- Regulatory requirements
- Recent regulatory developments
- UK Economic performance
- Consumer borrowing
- Ability to service borrowing
- Wages
- Source: Bank of England Financial Stability Report November 2017
- Other market drivers
4. Competitive landscape
- Overview
- Success factors in dealer POS finance
- Market size and share
- Sub-Prime sector
- Split by channel
5. Major lenders
- Barclays Partner Finance
- Description
- Activities
- Black Horse (Lloyds Banking Group)
- Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Hitachi Capital
- MotoNovo
- Santander UK plc
- Other lenders
- 1st Stop Car Finance
- Advantage Finance
- Alphera
- Billing Finance
- Blue Motor
- First Response
- JBR Capital
- Mallard Vehicle Finance
- Marsh
- Moneybarn
- Moneyway
- NIIB Group
- Oodle Financial Services
- Paragon
- Private & Commercial
- Raphaels Bank
- Startline
- The Car Finance Company
6. Other funders
- Admiral Loans
- Car Finance Limited
- Ratesetter
7. Car dealer finance brokers
- Auto Union Finance
- Creditas
- DSG Financial Services
- Eurodrive
- Evolution Funding
- Jigsaw Finance
- Mann Island Finance
- Motion Finance
- Whichdeal Limited
8. Forecasts
- Approach
- Key driver forecasts
- Economic growth
- Interest rates
- Amount of consumer debt
- Unemployment and underemployment
- Household disposable income and wages
- Used car sales volume forecasts
- New car sales volume
- Used car sales volume
- Our forecast scenario for used car sales volumes
- Motor finance penetration
- Regulatory impacts
- Other drivers of finance penetration
- Our forecast scenario for used car finance penetration levels
- The forecast used car finance values
