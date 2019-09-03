Sauce Labs Wins 2019 SaaS Award for Best SaaS Product for Web/App Development  

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced it has won a 2019 SaaS Award for ‘Best SaaS Product for Web/App Development’. Now in its fourth year, the SaaS Awards recognize global excellence and innovation in cloud-based software solutions, with hundreds of competing entries from organizations across the world, including the US, Canada, Australasia, UK, and EMEA.



At a time when building an engaged and loyal customer base increasingly goes hand-in-hand with rapidly delivering high-quality, easy-to-use web and mobile applications, Sauce Labs helps developers and QA teams ensure that their applications are delivered on time and work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud enables customers to test across thousands of browser/OS, mobile emulator, simulator and real device combinations. Nearly 3 million tests are run every day on the Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud, and more than 2.5 billion tests have been executed since its inception, making it the most widely used continuous testing platform ever built.

“We’re honored to receive this award and be recognized alongside so many other SaaS leaders and innovators,” said Terri Avnaim, CMO, Sauce Labs. “We look forward to continuing to help the world’s top digital brands leverage our continuous testing cloud so they can deliver flawless apps faster.”

This win comes on the heels of Sauce Labs being named GOLD winner for ‘Software Test Automation’ by Network Products Guide, the industry’s leading technology research and advisory guide, as part of its 2019 IT World Awards ® program. In addition, the company was also recently named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs ensures the world’s leading apps and websites work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. Its award-winning Continuous Testing Cloud provides development and quality teams with instant access to the test coverage, scalability, and analytics they need to rapidly deliver a flawless digital experience. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

Media Contact

Scott Desiere

scott.desiere@saucelabs.com

(619) 952-3758

Twitter: @ScottDesiere



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.