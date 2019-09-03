Mona Makhijani Joins Maru/Matchbox as SVP, Client Activation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), technology-driven insights partner, is pleased to announce the hire of Mona Makhijani as SVP, Client Activation. Mona is based in the firm’s Vancouver office.



Mona joins Matchbox from Kantar TNS, where she was SVP, Client Business Partner. Mona has also held a number of senior research positions at companies such as Ideate Strategies, Hall & Partners, McKinsey & Co, Ipsos-Reid, MaritzCX and Nielsen. She has over 28 years’ experience generating customer insight through research and analysis. Mona brings with her deep expertise in the Technology & Telecommunications sector, leading major clients in complex global projects.

“Mona is a strategic thinker with strong analytical skills as well as an ability to work effectively and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment,” said Daniel Finder, Maru/Matchbox President, International & Chief Executive Officer of Latin America. “Mona will be instrumental in leading the company’s growth strategy and execution of our global client relationships,” Finder added.

Mona’s arrival is the latest in a number of recent senior hires for Maru Group . Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, said: “Global clients across sectors are looking for insights to drive informed, impactful business decisions that move people into action. We are committed to investing in the right talent and proprietary technology. Mona’s experience will help strengthen and integrate the company’s multi-market offer and technology.”

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

Contact: media@marumatchbox.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.