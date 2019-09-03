BIOMEDevice San Jose 2019 Announces Esteemed Lineup of Keynote Panelists Set to Address the Growth of The Digital Health Market

Medtech leaders from Abbott, AT&T, Microsoft, and Verily to converge on keynote panel to examine the future of healthcare through the lens of digital devices

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOMEDevice San Jose , Silicon Valley’s premier event for medical technology professionals, today announced its 2019 keynote panel will feature representatives from Abbott, AT&T, Microsoft, and Verily who will speak to the comprehensive digital health device industry, and the associated opportunities and threats affecting the healthcare market today. BIOMEDevice San Jose will take place December 4-5 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, CA. To register as press for BIOMEDevice, please visit: sanjose.im.informa.com/2019/Media .

As the nation’s leading life sciences employer, the Bay Area is home to many of California’s 3,400+ life sciences companies, world-class universities and biological research institutions leading the way in medtech innovation. BIOMEDevice, which is returning to Silicon Valley for its 12th year, will feature an expansive expo agenda including 250+ exhibitors from today’s leading medtech companies spanning artificial intelligence, digital health, surgical robotics, and much more, to further support the growth of Northern California’s strong regional hub. Additionally, attendees will be offered ample opportunities to learn from current medtech thought leaders via the event’s free educational sessions at the Tech Theater and Center Stage where executives, experts, and physicians will impart their expertise hourly through panel discussions, presentations, case studies, and demos.

“As digital health devices become increasingly sophisticated and armed with the technological potential to improve quality of life for people around the world, everyone from manufacturers to lawmakers need to consider the lasting effects from this new movement in healthcare,” said David Houlding, principal healthcare lead, Microsoft Corp and keynote panelist. “BIOMEDevice is an ideal forum for medtech professionals to discuss potential challenges, such as cybersecurity risks associated with digital health, to continue to advance innovation in the medical device industry.”

Full details on the keynote panel below:

Digital Health: Beyond the Worried Well

Moderator: Craig Coombs, president, Coombs Medical Device Consulting, Inc.

Panelists: Avi Fischer, chief medical officer, Abbott Cardiac Rhythm Management Group David Houlding, principal healthcare lead, Microsoft Corp. Jordi Parramon, Ph.D., head of hardware and medical devices, Verily Thyge Sullivan, director of healthcare industry solutions, AT&T

Digital devices were initially concentrated in the consumer health and wellness market, however, in the last five years the digital space has turned its focus and investment to healthcare—from apps to wearables—digital health devices are taking over Silicon Valley and are set to change the future of healthcare. This esteemed panel of experts will seek to exchange views on where the digital health device trends are, what exactly are the leading technologies that currently enable these devices, how the FDA’s Digital Health Initiative and Plan affects the development of devices, and how to combat the glooming cybersecurity threat.

Connect with BIOMEDevice San Jose: #BIOMEDevice

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

Informa Market’s Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .

Media Contacts: Audrey Uchimoto, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com, (310) 496-9423 Lauren Lloyd, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com, (310) 266-4792 Tam Nguyen, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com, (424) 410-9797



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.