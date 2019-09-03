Global Tableau Service License Market Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 13% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tableau Service License Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tableau service license market is set to grow with a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.



Market Insights



The global tableau service license market is driven by rapidly growing digital data among the enterprises. Over the past five years, a rapid surge in the digital data across the globe has been witnessed. Currently, approximately, 2.9 quintillion bytes of data has been generated daily. With this explosive rate, it is estimated that the data creation will grow to more than 150 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025. This growth is attributed to the large scale adoption of internet services across the globe.



Moreover, the development of the wide array of data-generating devices such as IoT devices, sensors, embedded systems, and other digital products are also contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. This explosive growth of the data is giving the rise to the requirement of the data analytics and visualization technologies among the enterprises to extract the actionable insights and represents the data in the meaning full way. Therefore, increasing digital data is driving the adoption of the tableau service license market.



The tableau service license market is categorized based on service type into consulting, dashboard development & designing, data preparation, governance, maintenance & support, and server development services. The consulting services are estimated to account for the majority share in the revenue in 2018. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of data analytics and data visualization software among the consulting firms.



Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions across the enterprises in the region is driving the market growth. Increasing digitalization across the region along with the supportive government initiatives for the development of the infrastructure is accelerating the adoption of the tableau service license. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of internet services, as well as rapidly growing digital data, is driving the market.



