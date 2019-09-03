Interstate Restoration deals with ‘most unpredictable storm’

Company has ‘natural strength’ to meet Dorian’s challenges

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealing with a hurricane that experts have described as uncommonly unpredictable, Interstate Restoration has spent the last several days tracking Dorian’s path and ensuring that recovery resources are properly aligned.



Interstate Restoration Vice-President of National Sales, Bud Lintelman, agreed that Hurricane Dorian has been one of the most unpredictable and challenging storms that the company has tracked in its 21-year history; but he said the company is fortunate in that the storm has entered the teeth of Interstate’s “natural strength.” Interstate has four offices and a major equipment facility in Florida, with more than 3,500 pieces of critical-response equipment.

“All of these big storms have their challenges, including last year with Florence’s heavy rains and Michael’s heavy winds,” Lintelman said. “They seem to have their own minds. The question with this one is, how close to the shoreline will it get, and where?”

As of today, Dorian was projected to blow straight up Florida’s Atlantic coastline, past Georgia and South Carolina, into North Carolina. Lintelman expected that clients’ calls for help would move into high gear as soon as Tuesday, but active preparations have been well underway with many customers.

Interstate has been studying the hurricane, projecting how events might unfold, and scaling as new information comes in. The company has strategically moved resources around as the picture begins to crystalize. Interstate has also benefited from its partnership with Colorado State University and the school’s Tropical Meteorology Project, which is led by Phil Klotzbach. He is the lead author on the Atlantic seasonal hurricane forecast, and Interstate experts have stayed in close contact with him as they study the storm’s path. Wherever the hurricane strikes, Lintelman said, there is probably no restoration company better suited to meet the challenge.

Media members who wish to interview Interstate Restoration experts can set up appointments by calling 303-410-4971.

About Interstate Restoration

Founded in 1998 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, Interstate Restoration LLC is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. Interstate Restoration is a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, Interstate acquired FirstOnSite Restoration, the leading independent Canadian disaster restoration services provider. With approximately 1,400 employees, Interstate Restoration and FirstOnSite assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters. For more information on Interstate Restoration, visit InterstateRestoration.com, call (800) 622-6433 or on Twitter, @InterstateRest.

Media contact: Steve Caulk, 303-410-4971, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.