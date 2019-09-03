Broker Public Portal Announces Neil Dholakia of Keller Williams as New Board Member

/EIN News/ -- ARROYO GRANDE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neil Dholakia, Chief Product Officer of Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has joined the Broker Public Portal (BPP) Board of Managers, the organization announced today. The BPP is owned and operated by real estate brokerages and MLSs and is delivering with Homesnap benefits to more than one million real estate professionals in America today.



As Chief Product Officer of Keller Williams, Neil Dholakia is interested in leveraging technology to disrupt the traditional approach to real estate. Neil brings more than 25-years’ experience to his role, having built a wide range of software products that fuse corporate strategy with tactical deliverables. Using R&D insights from KW Labs, the innovation hub of Keller Williams, Dholakia leads KW’s technologists in developing proprietary technology and using the brand’s global scale to fuel a platform aimed at providing the best agent-driven consumer experience in real estate.

“The BPP and our board is strengthened with the addition of Neil Dholakia,” said John Mosey, a Board member, Chairman of the BPP and CEO of NorthstarMLS. “Neil’s perspective as the chief technology driver for development of KW’s innovative platform and products ensures BPP’s continued growth and influence, as we engage millions of consumers and agents,” he added.

Broker Public Portal (BPP), a collaborative venture between real estate brokerages and MLSs to create a national consumer home search experience defined by simplicity, integrity and common sense, today welcomed seven new members to its Board of Managers.

The Broker Public Portal Board of Managers by charter includes a “fair and balanced group of executives who represent the interests of large brokers (5), medium brokers (3), small brokers (2), independent managers (2) and multiple listing service organizations (MLSs - 4).” Agent count of participating firms establishes the size of brokerages eligible.

The nominating committee of the board has seven of the current directors and was chaired by Joan Docktor of BHHS Fox and Roach REALTORS. The board has staggered terms of three and two years in each category.

2019 Board of Managers and Officers include:

John Mosey, NorthstarMLS (Chairman of the Board)

Alon Chaver, HomeServices of America (Vice Chair of the Board)

Craig McClelland, BHGRE Metro Brokers (Secretary of the Board)

Paul Wells, RE/MAX Barrington (Treasurer of the Board)

Bill Miller, Metrolist Services

Rebecca Jensen, Midwest Real Estate Data

Tim Dain, MARIS

Neil Dholakia, Keller Williams

Gurtej Sodhi, Crye-Leike

Merle Whitehead, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Betty Misko, Ebby Halliday Realtors

Chelsea Goyer, Redfin

Joan Docktor, Fox and Roach Realtors



Pat Shea, Lyon Real Estate

Christina Pappas, The Keyes Company,

Andy Starck, Starck Real Estate

Craig Cheatham, The Realty Alliance

About Broker Public Portal

Broker Public Portal, LLC is a collaborative effort owned and operated by real estate brokerages and MLSs to deliver with Homesnap a better home search experience defined by simplicity, integrity and common sense. Homesnap provides the same comprehensive, real-time data directly from the MLS used by real professionals, the people who sell homes, not ads. Broker Public Portal with Homesnap follows industry-defined Fair Display Guidelines : there are no display ads from other agents or brokers on one’s listings, and all inquiries are sent to the listing agent or broker for free. More information can be found at http://www.brokerpublicportal.com and https://www.homesnap.com/bpp .

About Homesnap

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages real-time data from 175 MLSs to empower millions of consumers each month with a superior home search experience, while providing over 75% of U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile tools that automate their work and accelerate their success. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the industry by bringing real-time to real estate. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com .

Media contact:

Broker Public Portal

Victor Lund

805-709-6696

victor@wavgroup.com

Keller Williams

Darryl Frost

(254) 466-3627

Darryl.frost@kw.com

Homesnap

Gayle Weiswasser

202.271.3914

gweiswasser@homesnap.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65f4175d-8f67-4b57-805b-1fe95f12af76

