OTA & PTA EAP Welcomes New Program Manager

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Occupational Therapist Assistant and Physiotherapist Assistant Education Accreditation Program (OTA & PTA EAP) is pleased to announce that Mary Clark will be joining our team as Program Manager effective September 23, 2019.



“Mary is a strong leader, a visionary and a relationship builder,” said Alison Greig, PEAC President. “We are confident that under Mary’s guidance we will continue to grow the accreditation program and that relationships with partners and stakeholders will continue to evolve and flourish.”

Clark holds a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from the University of Toronto and a Master of Education in Distance Education from Athabasca University. She is the Founder and Principal of Westprint Communications in Surrey BC, a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and an Assistant Clinical Professor (Adjunct) at McMaster University. Her previous roles included Communications Director at the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT), the Managing Editor of CAOT’s publication Occupational Therapy Now and Associate Director of UBC’s Rehabilitation Science Online graduate programs. Her most recent position was that of Director of the Quality Assurance Program and Communications at the College of Occupational Therapists of British Columbia.

“OTAs and PTAs play a vital and growing role in the delivery of safe, effective, and efficient health care,” said Clark. “The EAP’s approach of continuous quality improvement through the accreditation process captured my attention and imagination. I am fortunate to be joining a very strong organization and look forward to meeting the exciting challenges ahead.”

Clark will be working closely with PEAC, CAOT and the Canadian Occupational Therapist Assistant and Physiotherapist Assistant Educators Council (COPEC), as well as with the Joint Accreditation Committee of the OTA & PTA EAP. She will liaise closely with all education programs affiliated with the OTA & PTA EAP as part of her responsibility for the oversight and administration of accreditation for occupational therapist assistant and physiotherapist assistant education programs in Canada.

The Occupational Therapist Assistant and Physiotherapist Assistant Education Accreditation Program (OTA & PTA EAP) is responsible for the accreditation of physiotherapist assistant and occupational therapist assistant education programs in Canada.

Contact:

Kathy Davidson, Executive Director, PEAC

226-636-0632

kathy.davidson@peac-aepc.ca



