Contently Appoints Pearl Collings as CEO

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contently, Inc., an industry-leading content marketing solution, announced the appointment of Pearl Collings as Chief Executive Officer. She will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and serve as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors.



Collings' appointment is the result of an exhaustive 8 month search, led by Contently co-founder Joe Coleman, who has transitioned from his role as CEO and Chairperson of the Board into an advisory role after over 8 years leading the company.

“Simply put, Pearl is the most impressive executive I’ve ever met,” Coleman said. “She not only has domain expertise as one of the most accomplished media executives of the past decade, but she also has the operational expertise and vision to take Contently to the next level. She laid out a masterful plan to the board, and we never looked back.”

Collings comes to Contently after leading the digital transformation of Time Inc. where she served as Chief Business Officer. Collings led a turnaround at Time where she managed operations across brands and functions of the company’s $1.8 billion advertising business, leading to its $2.8 billion sale to Meredith Corporation.

"Pearl's content expertise, track record, and vision made her the clear choice to lead Contently,” said Josh Breinlinger, a board member and Managing Director of Jackson Square Ventures. “She instills a culture of both operational excellence and innovation. That's rare to find in a leader."

Contently also announced the return of founder-at-large Shane Snow to the company’s Board of Directors. Snow, an award-winning entrepreneur and bestselling author, will partner with Collings to lead Contently into its next stage of rapid growth and innovation.

“There’s a $50 billion market for content, and Pearl is the perfect leader to help Contently continue to shape that market,” said Snow.

Collings considered myriad opportunities, but was drawn to Contently because of its unique combination of an industry-leading content marketing platform, expert content strategy services, and highly-rated creative network of over 150,000 freelancers.

“Contently is the only company with a complete solution for the challenges marketers face in engaging consumers across the customer journey,” Collings said. “Content continues to be the primary and best way to connect with consumers, and Contently’s solution is unrivaled—particularly in industries like financial services, tech, and health.”

Prior to her leadership role at Time, Collings served as President of Dotdash and SVP, Sales Operations at Everyday Health, driving massive revenue growth in a fast-changing digital and content landscape. At Dotdash, she was part of the executive team to establish 3 new vertical business divisions in a single year, leading to 83% yoy revenue growth.

“I’m thrilled to have Joe and Shane’s counsel as we embark on this exciting new adventure,” said Collings. “I couldn’t be more excited about Contently’s potential to transform the marketing industry for good.”

For any press inquiries or interview requests, please contact tcurtis@contently.com



