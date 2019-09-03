Joint Press Release on the Second U.S.-Poland Strategic Dialogue on Energy

WARSAW, POLAND - We are pleased to announce that on August 31, 2019, in Warsaw, Poland, delegations of the Government of the United States and the Government of the Republic of Poland, chaired by Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, along with Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher and Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister Piotr Naimski, held the second meeting of the U.S.-Poland Strategic Dialogue on Energy.

During today’s second meeting of the Strategic Dialogue on Energy, the delegations discussed joint projects in the areas of nuclear energy, fossil energy, energy infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

The delegations particularly noted the results of cooperation in liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, as demonstrated by contracts concluded between Polish and American companies for the supply of natural gas.

Both delegations agreed on possible cooperation on the expansion of Poland’s natural gas infrastructure. The delegations also agreed to hold a U.S.-Poland Nuclear Industrial Forum in mid-November to bring together companies from both countries to support development of Poland’s nuclear power program.

The launch of the U.S.-Poland Strategic Dialogue on Energy was announced by President of the United States Donald J. Trump and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda during their meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2018. The Strategic Dialogue on Energy was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Warsaw, Poland, on November 9, 2018. The first meeting of the Strategic Dialogue on Energy was held in Houston, Texas, on March 11, 2019.

