Advice from Plastic Surgeon Dr. Tansar Mir - Maintaining Fitness as You Grow Older

Cosmetic surgery can help maintain a youthful appearance as long as possible, but there are other important factors, too. Dr. Tansar Mir explains.

To maintain fitness, it's necessary that you keep your mind stress-free and develop a positive attitude towards life. " — Dr. Tansar Mir, Plastic Surgeon in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people dream of being good looking and fit. While cosmetic surgery helps with the “good looking” part, fitness is in your own hands. In fact, few people manage to maintain fitness and health as they grow older, even though one just has to follow simple guidelines.Plastic surgeon Tansar Mir , MD has published an informational article on this subject. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Mir at https://tansarmirmd.home.blog/ Experts recommend that people of all ages should keep a strict check on their body weight, exercise, and adopt healthy habits so that they remain fit. As we grow older, we often find it difficult to take out time for exercise and look after our health. Sometimes, older adults find it hard to maintain body fitness because they feel that their body won’t be able to withstand the strain caused by exercise.The key to maintaining fitness is working on your health consistently and with a lot of patience. You cannot expect your body to magically turn muscular and attractive overnight after one day of healthy eating and moderate exercise.For maintaining fitness as you grow older, follow these simple tips with a lot of patience and persistence. You will see the results in no time if you follow these simple guidelines.Exercise RegularlyRegular exercise is something which can’t be stressed enough. If nothing else, taking long walks are a type of exercise. Younger adults may focus on regular strength training and strenuous aerobic exercises, while older adults should focus more on regular movement (such as swimming), flexibility, and maintaining balance. This helps prevent falls and related injuries which can be fatal in some cases.Regular Walking & CyclingFor maintaining fitness as you age, get in the habit of walking or cycling to your destination instead of using a car to get there. If your workplace is near your house, walking to work daily will help keep you healthy and fit.Healthy Balanced DietYour body gains nutrients from the food that you eat and it makes your immune system stronger, helping it fight against bacteria that cause diseases. Eating healthy will help you maintain a body weight that matches your body-mass index (BMI), which in turn will make it easier for you to maintain fitness as you grow old.Say No to SmokingTobacco smoke contains harmful chemicals that weaken your immune system and body cells. Studies show that a non-smoker exhibits greater stamina and strength as compared to a smoker. Therefore, it’s best to avoid smoking completely.Keep Yourself HappyTo maintain fitness, it’s necessary that you keep your mind stress-free and develop a positive attitude towards life. Stressing over petty issues in life can lead you towards depression and other mental issues. Mental health is as important as physical health to maintain fitness as you grow old.Regular Medical CheckupsThey say that prevention is better than a cure, so you must regularly visit your doctor to reduce the chances of developing diseases that will affect your body fitness. Regular medical checkups include screening tests such as body scans and blood tests.Start your journey of maintaining fitness today! Adopt these simple habits by gradually including them in your routine. Moreover, you can share these tips with your loved ones to help them maintain fitness.About Dr. Tansar Naveed Mir Dr. Tansar N. Mir is a plastic & reconstructive surgeon in New York. Dr. Mir received his Doctorate of Medicine with Recognition in Research from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine after graduating from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with his Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. Dr. Mir completed his internship and residency in General Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY and his residency/fellowship in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery with the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group through Nassau University Medical Center. Dr. Mir is a double board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery.References:Videos:The Doctors Television Show: Earlier this year we met Dakota who was disfigured by black market silicone butt injections. Watch as plastic surgeon Dr. Tansar Mir performs her silicone removal surgery. To see how the procedure transformed Dakota’s life, see this video.Stony Brook University: Tansar Mir, MD '04 Plastic Surgeon, Tansar Mir Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

