Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Split

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a 3 for 2 stock split on September 3, 2019. The split will increase shares outstanding by 50% or approximately 2,346,462 shares. Total outstanding shares after the split will total approximately 7,039,389. The split is payable September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record September 17, 2019. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares.



Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer

300 Market Street, Williamsport, PA, 17701

(570) 322-1111

(888) 412-5772

pwod@pwod.com

