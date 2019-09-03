SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of MAM Software Group, Inc. to Kerridge Commercial Systems is Fair to Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased MAM Software Group, Inc. (“MAM Software” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAMS) stock prior to September 3, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of MAM Software to Kerridge Commercial Systems. Under the terms of the deal, MAM Software stockholders will receive $12.12 per share in cash for each common share of MAMS they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/mam-software-group-inc





or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The MAM Software merger investigation concerns whether the Board of MAM Software breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Kerridge Commercial Systems is underpaying for MAM Software shares, thus unlawfully harming MAM Software shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

