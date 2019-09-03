Garland Lodge & Golf Resort is Calling All Sportsman for Its Birdies & Birdies Weekends

The Best of Two Sports – Golf & Pheasant Hunting

/EIN News/ -- LEWISTON, Mich., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garland Lodge & Golf Resort , a spectacular Michigan golf destination located in Northern Michigan’s pristine town of Lewiston, is calling all sportsmen and sportswomen for a one-of-a-kind weekend. Partnering with Bourbon Creek Gun Dogs & Guides, Garland Lodge & Golf Resort is creating a unique experience that includes playing some of North Michigan’s four best golf courses with pheasant hunting. Guests are invited to mix their two passions into one glorious weekend that includes 36-holes of championship level golf and a fully guided premier upland game experience hunting ring-necked pheasants. Now through select dates at the end of November, guests will enjoy two nights accommodations at a Cottage or French Villa at Garland Lodge and Golf Resort as well as:



36 Holes of championship golf with a cart

A guided 20 bird pheasant hunt at Bourbon Creek Ranch

Fully trained bird dogs for the hunt

Friday & Saturday night lodging in a cottage or French Villa (based on availability)

A full hot buffet breakfast each morning

One dinner for each guest

Official Bourbon Creek Ranch hats

Birdies & Birdies is priced from $465.00 per person based on double occupancy through September, in October per person pricing starts from $445 based on double occupancy, and in November per person pricing starts from $313. For reservations and additional information visit: www.garlandusa.com or call 877.442.7526.

About Garland Lodge & Golf Resort

Garland Lodge & Golf Resort is a spectacular Michigan golf destination located in the town of Lewiston on Michigan’s serene and beautiful Upper Peninsula. Easily accessible from I-75 , the resort is a rustic, yet luxurious getaway. Garland’s four championship style golf courses have been rated among Michigan’s best by Golf Advisor. All four courses play from a single pro shop which cuts down on driving time and enables more play time. With more than 1,000 acres of rolling meadows, lakes, streams, mature hardwoods, and towering pines, guests find themselves in the heart of nature among bald eagles, hawks and wild turkeys. Designed for golfers of all levels, each of the holes at Garland has its own unique character. The Fountains and Reflections courses offer a distinctive combination of six par 3s, 4s, and 5s, increasing chances for a hole-in-one and birdies.

Garland Lodge & Golf Resort offers upscale accommodations in its main Lodge in addition to well-appointed Cottages and French Villas. For dining and downtime, The Tamarack Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with a seasonally inspired menu that incorporates farm fresh produce and offerings from local farmers. Antlers Bar & Grill is the perfect spot to grab refreshments and enjoy a pub style lunch or dinner. For special events and corporate gatherings, the resort features 7,500 square feet of function space as well as dramatic outdoor venues surrounded by century old oak trees – an inimitable backdrop for weddings and special occasions.

Garland Lodge & Golf Resort is located at 4700 N Red Oak Rd, Lewiston, MI 49756. For more information and reservations visit: www.garlandusa.com or call 877.442.7526.

*Prices are based on availability and are per person for a two night stay based on parties of two guests. The price does not include taxes and gratuities.

