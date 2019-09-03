Global Urinary Self-Catheter Market to Reach $2.39 Billion by 2026 at 4.1% CAGR: AMR

Increase in incidence of urinary disorders, rise in geriatric population, rise in adoption of hydrophilic catheters, surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and favorable reimbursement policies drive the growth of the global urinary self-catheter market. On the basis of region, North America held more than two-fifths of the total market in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “ Urinary Self-Catheters Market by Product Type (Intermittent Catheter and External Catheter), Type (Male Type Catheter and Female Type Catheter), and Application (Benign Prostate Hyperplasia, Urinary Incontinence, Spinal Cord Injuries, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global urinary self-catheter market fostered $1.72 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $2.39 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Rise in adoption of hydrophilic catheters and increase in incidence of urinary disorders are the two major factors that drive the growth of the global urinary self-catheter market. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies, and surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide supplement the market growth. On the other hand, availability of alternatives to urinary self-catheters and lack of awareness towards utilization of self-catheters hamper the market growth. However, emerging economies to offer lucrative opportunities and innovations in urinary catheters and novel product launches provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

On the basis of the product type, the intermittent catheters segment held the highest position accounting to more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the spinal cord injuries segment held the largest revenue, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of region, North America held more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report also includes analysis of other regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Becton Dickson and Company (C.R. Bard), Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc., Asid Bonz GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, B Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Hollister, Inc., Coloplast A/S, and ConvaTec. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

