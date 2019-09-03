Global TCMS Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TCMS - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Train Control and Management System (TCMS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.6%. Positive Train Control, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Positive Train Control will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$79.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$214.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Positive Train Control will reach a market size of US$122 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$296.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

ABB Ltd. (India)

Alstom SA (France)

Aselsan A.S. (Turkey)

Bombardier, Inc. (Canada)

CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A (Spain)

China Railway Signal & Communication Co., Ltd. (China)

EKE-Electronics Ltd. (Finland)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Quester Tangent Corporation (Canada)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Strukton (The Netherlands)

Thales Group (France)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Vehicle Control Unit (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Mobile Communication Gateway (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Human Machine Interface (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Positive Train Control (Train Control Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Communication-Based Train Control (Train Control Solution) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Integrated Train Control (Train Control Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US TCMS Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Vehicle Control Unit (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Mobile Communication Gateway (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Human Machine Interface (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Positive Train Control (Train Control Solution) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Communication-Based Train Control (Train Control Solution) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Integrated Train Control (Train Control Solution) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European TCMS Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Vehicle Control Unit (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Mobile Communication Gateway (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Human Machine Interface (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Positive Train Control (Train Control Solution) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Communication-Based Train Control (Train Control Solution) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Integrated Train Control (Train Control Solution) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1iapop

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.