Pittsburgh Business Show Announces 2020 Launch Party

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The launch party for the 2020 Pittsburgh Business Show will be held October 22, 2019. The Annual Pittsburgh Business Show invites business owners to connect at this exclusive networking event announcing some exciting changes, special guests, new events, and major surprises happening at the 2020 Pittsburgh Business Show.

Pittsburgh business professionals will have the opportunity to network with past, present and future Pittsburgh Business Show Exhibitors, Sponsors, Attendees, Speakers. They will also have the chance to meet and mingle with the Winners of the Business Choice Awards at this one-of-a-kind celebration as we #Make Pittsburgh Businesses Stronger.

During the launch party, guests can also get sneak peek at the agenda for the 2020 Pittsburgh Business Show Diversity and Inclusion Certification Course for Small Businesses including topics on Inclusion, Equality, and Small Business Growth. This is an exciting event that businesses can't afford to miss.

Attendance at the launch party will ensure amazing opportunities for you and your business to be a part of history at the 4th Annual Pittsburgh Business Show. Attending the event will also provide you with special pricing and opportunities for attending and partnering at the 4th Annual Show being held on May 5, 2020.

Exciting news, surprises, and giveaways will be revealed at this extremely limited-space event. Entertainment, Heavy Appetizers, and a Cash Bar will be provided. HIP at the FLASHLIGHT FACTORY, the AMPD Group, is providing a fantastic space and fabulous food for this event!

Join us for a night of celebration and exciting announcements about the speakers and events at the 2020 Pittsburgh Business Show! Tickets for this event can be purchased here.

Linda Jo Thornberg Pittsburgh Business Show 412-203-1996 lindajo@pittsburghbusinessshow.com



