Feng Lin, MD, Ph.D., Joins Therapeutic Solutions International as Chief Scientific Officer

Immuno-Oncology Nutraceutical Company Positions Itself for Expansion into FDA

/EIN News/ -- OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today the recruitment of Feng Lin, MD, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Lin has a stellar track record of drug development in the area of immunology and immuno-oncology having worked with the public company Inovio Pharmaceuticals, where he developed technologies for gene delivery and therapeutic DNA vaccines against cancer and infectious diseases in both R&D and clinical settings. Subsequently, Dr. Lin served as Director of Chinese Operations for MediStem Inc, which was acquired by the leading biotech company Intrexon (NYSE: XON) on May 2014. It was the rapid clinical translation model developed by Dr. Lin at MediStem that resulted in the company's accelerated FDA clearance to begin clinical trials, which resulted in the sale of the company.

"It is my honor to work with the phenomenal team assembled by Timothy Dixon, one of the most innovative and creative CEOs that I have had the honor of working with. Having watched Mr. Dixon develop NanoStilbene™ from concept to patent filing [1] to clinical investigation [2] to commercialization [3], I look forward to working with him and the team at TSOI on increasing market acceptance of this new approach to cancer immunotherapy," said Dr. Feng Lin.

Dr. Lin received his postdoctoral training at the Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute and his MD and Ph.D. at the Xiangya Medical School of Central South University, China. He has authored over 20 peer-reviewed scientific publications, including several in top journals such as Science, Cell, and Cancer Cell. He holds several patents.

"Having interacted numerous times with Dr. Lin, as well as recognizing the great synergy between our approaches to science, medicine, and life, I am looking forward to our working together to advance the deep and broad pipeline that we have at Therapeutic Solutions International," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "Given the previous interactions between Dr. Lin and our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James Veltmeyer, I am sure that we will all synergize to not only increase shareholder value but more importantly to help the many patients suffering from cancer."



About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and e-commerce at www.youcanordernow.com.

[1] https://www.google.com/patents/US9682047

[2] https://therapeuticsolutionsint.com/?page_id=745

[3] http://mynanostilbene.com

