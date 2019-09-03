BeFairBeVegan Rolls Out 8-Week Animal Rights Advocacy Campaign Centered in Toronto

Campaign demands justice for animals living in servitude

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeFairBeVegan , an animal rights organization using provocative imagery to deliver an uncompromising vegan message, is rolling out an 8-week advocacy campaign in Toronto. The media takeover will run from September 2nd through October 27th and focus on three transit stops: St. George Station, and the interiors of the Yonge Eglinton Centre and the Yonge Sheppard Centre.



The BeFairBeVegan message will be broadcast across a broad range of media, including Flexity streetcar wraps, 20 bus murals and 10 transit center posters. Digital and online media images will also play a significant role in the campaign.

The Toronto campaign follows seven similar media takeovers in major cities including New York City, Seattle and Melbourne. The Toronto rollout will run concurrently with a similar campaign in Montréal. The current campaigns in Montréal and Toronto mark the first appearance of the ads in metro Canada.

Founded in 2016, BeFairBeVegan’s message focuses on the inner experiences of the animals we use for food, fabric, research, entertainment, and other exploitative purposes. The ads remind viewers that our fellow animals are much more similar to us than we usually acknowledge, and that it is the consumer choices of each individual that keeps these sentient beings in bondage.

BeFairBeVegan’s provocative messaging has elicited positive responses from celebrities, including actor and Academy Award nominee Joaquin Phoenix, who praised the campaign, saying “… BeFairBeVegan encourages us to consider that our core similarities are far deeper than our surface differences.”

As demonstrated by the ads initially being rejected as too controversial in Melbourne and St. John’s, Newfoundland, BeFairBeVegan’s messaging is bound to inspire strong reactions.

"The truth is, the world can change,” says Joanna Lucas, the campaign’s director. “Indeed, the world has changed many times before, and it has changed in ways that seemed impossible at the time. The world will change, but only if we confront the truths we go to great lengths to avoid or distort: the truth that humane animal exploitation is a self-serving myth; the truth that animal farming on any scale is an ethical and environmental disaster; the truth that fellow animals are not ours to own, use, and ‘harvest', but persons who happen to be nonhuman, individuals who have an equal right to life and freedom from human oppression; the truth that being vegan is not something we ‘try’ but something we owe our fellow animals.”

To learn more about BeFairBeVegan or its current or former media campaigns, please visit the organization’s website at http://befairbevegan.com/ .

BeFairBeVegan is an animal justice campaign run by the Colorado-based non-profit of the same name. The first high-profile vegan campaign in the US to present the end of all animal use as a prerequisite for a fair and just society, it was launched in New York City in August of 2016. Created and designed by Joanna Lucas, it is managed by a collective of vegan activists.

Please direct inquiries to: media@befairbevegan.com



