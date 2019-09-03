Morris Bank Announces Several Senior Leadership Promotions

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ga., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris Bank announced today several key promotions among its senior leadership team. These promotions are key to Morris Bank’s long-term vision of continuing to build a premier community bank in Middle and South Georgia.



Spence Mullis President/CEO states, “Announcing these promotions brings another level of excitement to our organization as these leaders have devoted many hard-working years to Morris Bank and the communities we serve. Growth is a reflection of personal, professional and community commitment, which each of these deserving individuals have displayed. These strategic appointments will make us stronger and solidify our core, helping us achieve growth and further stability across our footprint.”

Stacy Brantley will assume the role of Executive Vice President (EVP)/Chief Banking Officer – Currently, EVP of Commercial Lending, Brantley manages Corporate Banking operations in all markets. His new role will include overseeing all lending operations including commercial, retail, and mortgage as well as direct leadership of all Market Presidents. Having been with the bank since 2009, Brantley is a University of Georgia graduate and holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics. He is a Certified Public Accountant and also a graduate from the Graduate School of Bank Investments & Financial Management from the University of South Carolina. He currently serves as the Vice-Chair for GA Bankers Association Credit Committee.

Chris Bond will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) – Bond has served as CFO for Morris Bank since 2011. Bond will lead all accounting, deposit, treasury management, facilities and information technology operations in his new executive role. Bond is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. He is a technical banker with 28 years of banking experience and has diligently served in the lead capacity of CFO and Treasurer with two other financial institutions prior to joining the Morris team.

Roger Miller will assume the role of EVP/Market President Laurens County - A Laurens County native, he has been a part of middle Georgia community banking for over 35 years. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia Southern University and is a graduate of both the Graduate School of Banking at LSU and the Georgia Banking School at the University of Georgia. Having joined Morris Bank in 2006, he currently serves as EVP/Community Lending and is a member of the Morris Bank Board of Directors and the Chairman of Morris State Bancshares. His new role will include overseeing all operations in the bank’s Laurens County market.

Kelly Herrington will assume the role of SVP/Commercial Lending & Houston County Market President - Herrington joined Morris Bank as a Commercial Lender in 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Georgia Southern University and is a graduate from Georgia Bankers School at the University of Georgia. His new role will include overseeing all Corporate Banking across the organization as well as all operations in Houston County.

Mullis also added, “Their new roles will not only provide more opportunity to enhance our mission and vision, it will provide more developmental opportunities among future leaders within the bank as well.”

About Morris Bank – Morris Bank is a community bank rooted in Middle and South Georgia with branches in Laurens, Wilkinson, Jones, Houston and Bulloch Counties. In an ever-changing banking environment, Morris Bank still takes a common-sense approach and leverages practical financial solutions. Decisions have been made locally since 1954, and the Morris Bank team is ready to make banking easy for you. To learn what it means to Bank Blue or to find out more about our Code Blue philosophy, visit www.morris.bank. Member FDIC.

