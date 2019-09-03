Inspiro Wins Two International Awards

/EIN News/ -- MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiro, leading provider of customer experience outsourcing solutions, announced today that it garnered double merits at the 16th Annual International Business Awards (IBA). Inspiro was the only Philippine-based company that made it to the prestigious winners’ circle in two award categories: Management Team of the Year and Customer Service Team of the Year.



The IBA is the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations across the globe worldwide—public and private for profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the Andaz Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna Austria on 19 October.

The Stevie Award for Management Team of the Year acclaimed Inspiro’s leaders for achieving impressive growth, Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and CSAT ratings, as well as leveraging the power of its employees. Judges lauded Inspiro as “a solid example of a company that is investing in its employees and growing financially, while serving its customers well”.

The Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year cited Inspiro’s great customer service track record—delivering a perfect NPS—and its numerous productivity improvements.

Inspiro President and CEO Maulik Parekh said, “It’s a great honor to be counted among the world’s most-respected companies, and greater still to once more receive validation of our culture of excellence. We couldn’t be more pleased to share this triumph with our clients—several of whom we have proudly nurtured relationships with for over a decade—and our people. These awards belong to our 12,000 employees in the Philippines, US, and Nicaragua.”

About Inspiro

Founded in 2002, Inspiro is a pioneering leader in global customer management, with a network of 12,000 customer champions at 14 strategic locations throughout North America, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia-Pacific region. Inspiro blends tech savvy and a people-centric approach to deliver multi-lingual, omni-channel solutions that create awesome customer experience.

Garnering a +95 Net Promoter Score across all its clients, Inspiro serves some of the world’s best-known companies across various industries, including media, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, financial services, utility, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce.

Inspiro is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Relia Group of Japan.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, German Stevie Awards, American Business Awards, International Business Awards, Stevie Awards for Women in Business, Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year, from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com

Contact: May Dizon Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications Inspiro may.dizon@inspiro.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.