FirstOnSite Restoration completes agreement to acquire JPL Disaster Recovery

/EIN News/ -- MISSISAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, has completed its previously announced agreement to acquire JPL Disaster Recovery, a company with more than 50-years’ experience and expertise in disaster restoration in Gatineau, Ottawa and the Outaouais region. All JPL employees are now part of the FirstOnSite team, strengthening its service offering in the National Capital Region.

Founded in 1966, and employing approximately 70 people, JPL is the leading full-service restoration provider in Gatineau.

“FirstOnSite shares our values and business goals, making this the right decision for our organization,” said company owner Earl Laforest, who has been appointed VP Operations & Acquisitions - Quebec and National Capital Region for FirstOnSite.

In recent years, FirstOnSite opened branches in Quebec City, Ottawa and Ste-Agathe, QC, in addition to its regional flagship Montréal branch. The company is the largest full-service commercial and residential restoration provider in the province of Quebec and the National Capital Region. Mr. Laforest will be working closely with EVP, Barry J. Ross, orchestrating growth throughout the province of Quebec.

In 2016, FirstOnSite joined forces with U.S. based Interstate Restoration, and this transaction begins the next phase of FirstOnSite’s expansion and acquisition plans both in Quebec and nationwide.

“FirstOnSite and Interstate have had a vision to be a global leader in the disaster restoration industry, and this acquisition represents another important milestone for our combined company,” says Dave Demos, CEO, FirstOnSite.

The announcement comes on the heels of FirstOnSite and Interstate Restoration being acquired by FirstService Corporation in May and continues the combined company’s focus on industry leadership, global growth and providing exceptional experiences.

Founded in 2007 and based in Mississauga, ON, FirstOnSite Restoration Limited is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers in North America. FirstOnSite Restoration is a subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, FirstOnSite joined forces with Interstate Restoration, a leading disaster restoration services provider for commercial enterprises in the U.S. With approximately 1,500 employees, FirstOnSite Restoration and Interstate assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters.

