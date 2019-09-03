Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update for Naloxone Product Candidate

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) announced today the completion of pharmacokinetic (PK) studies comparing its naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHITM (naloxone) Injection, to a generic naloxone comparator.



In June, the Company amended the New Drug Application (NDA) for ZIMHI to remove any reference to EVZIO® and withdrew the Paragraph IV certification relating to that product. On August 8, the Company announced it was conducting additional PK studies comparing ZIMHI and a relevant comparator. The data for the PK study has been recorded and is complete. The data base will be forwarded to the FDA this month. As previously announced, the PDUFA date remains October 31, 2019.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, allergy and opioid overdose. The company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products were approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and both were fully launched in the U.S. in July 2019. Please refer to www.SYMJEPI.com for additional product information. Adamis is developing additional products, including a naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, for the treatment of opioid overdose, and a metered dose inhaler and dry powder inhaler product candidates for the treatment of asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for patients, animals, hospitals, clinics and surgery centers throughout most of the United States.

Adamis Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: the company’s beliefs concerning the timing and outcome of the FDA’s review of the company’s NDA relating to its ZIMHITM (naloxone) Injection product candidate; the company’s ability to commercialize its product and product candidates, itself or through commercialization partners; the company’s beliefs concerning the ability of its products and product candidates to compete successfully in the market; the company’s beliefs concerning the safety and effectiveness of its products and product candidates; and other statements concerning our future operations and activities. Such forward-looking statements include those that express plans, anticipation, intent, contingencies, goals, targets or future development and/or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. These statements are only predictions, are not guarantees, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and concern matters that could subsequently differ materially from those described in this press release, which may cause Adamis' actual results to be materially different from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances regarding the timing or the outcome of the FDA’s review process. There can be no assurances that the FDA will approve our NDA relating to our naloxone product candidate or will give final approval to our proposed brand name for the product, concerning the timing of any such approval, that the product will be commercially successful if approved and introduced, or concerning the outcome of any discussions with third parties concerning commercialization of the product. The FDA review process is subject to a number of uncertainties. The FDA’s review processes can extend beyond, and in some cases significantly beyond, anticipated target PDUFA action dates due to the timing of the FDA’s review process, FDA requests for additional data, information, materials or clarification, difficulties scheduling an advisory committee meeting, FDA workload issues, extensions resulting from the submission of additional information or clarification regarding information already in the submission within the last three months of the target PDUFA date, such as submission of the results of the company’s PK study, or other reasons. As a result, the dates of regulatory approval, if obtained, and commercial introduction of our product could be delayed beyond our expectations. In addition, forward-looking statements concerning our anticipated future activities assume that we are able to obtain sufficient funding to support such activities and continue our operations and planned activities. As discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, we may require additional funding, and there are no assurances that such funding will be available if required. We cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. Certain of these risks, and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described in greater detail in Adamis’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and our subsequent filings with the SEC, which Adamis strongly urges you to read and consider, all of which are available free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov .

