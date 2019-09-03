Flu Vaccine Now Available at All Stop & Shop Pharmacies

Customers Encouraged to Get Annual Vaccine Before Flu Season Begins

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is encouraging customers to get their annual flu vaccination before flu activity traditionally picks up in the fall. The grocery chain’s 256 pharmacies have the vaccine in stock and pharmacists can vaccinate patients without an appointment. This season, Stop & Shop has a few types of flu vaccine available, including the quadrivalent vaccine and two flu vaccines specifically designed for people age 65 and older.



“Stop & Shop is pleased to be able to offer flu vaccinations to our customers while they shop,” said Katie Thornell, Director, Pharmacy Operations, Stop & Shop. “We know that the flu vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the flu, so our pharmacy teams are poised and ready to provide vaccinations when it’s most convenient for our customers and their family members.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone age six months and up receive the flu vaccination every flu season, ideally by the end of October. In particular, people who are at higher risk of developing complications from the flu, such as seniors, pregnant women, children, and people with compromised immune systems, should receive the vaccination.

It takes about two weeks for the antibodies that protect against the flu to develop, so customers are encouraged to get the flu vaccine sooner rather than later.

“Customers should get the flu vaccination before flu cases begin to appear and spread in their community,” added Thornell. “There’s no better time than now to get the flu shot.”

The flu vaccine is considered a preventative health service under most insurance plans and the cost is typically fully covered by insurance. For customers without insurance, the vaccine costs $42 for the quadrivalent and $80 for the senior versions.



Stop & Shop pharmacies offer a wide array of immunizations, in addition to the flu vaccine. Pharmacists can provide immunizations against shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, meningitis, among others. Customers can speak with their local pharmacist to ensure they are up-to-date on all recommended immunizations.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Brogan

Jenifer.Brogan@stopandshop.com

774.279.1467



