MobilityWare Acquires Jump Ramp Games

Casual game developer adds a leading data-driven performance marketing company and its portfolio of mobile apps

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobilityWare, the original app developer for the game of Solitaire and creator of many other innovative and addictive games, today announced the acquisition of Jump Ramp Games. Considered the fastest growing mobile app publisher in the sweepstakes and rewards space, Jump Ramp is a leader in enabling its clients to understand, engage, and acquire customers within it’s data-driven Performance Marketing Network. As part of the acquisition, MobilityWare will take over Jump Ramp’s flagship Lucktastic franchise, as well as integrate its performance marketing technology and data platforms. The company will also continue to invest in growing the Jump Ramp portfolio of mobile apps. Alex Betancur and Tony Vartanian, founders and Co-CEO’s of Jump Ramp Games, will continue to run Jump Ramp Games as a division of MobilityWare.



“This is a strategic and complementary acquisition for our company,” said Dave Yonamine, CEO of MobilityWare. “The Jump Ramp team has not only created a successful suite of games and a sophisticated performance marketing platform, they also bring extensive experience in digital sweepstakes and rewards. This acquisition offers a number of key synergies and will allow us to take the lead in a new and growing category of mobile gaming.”

The free-to-play Lucktastic apps have built an engaged and loyal customer base attracting more than 20 million consumers in the US on both Android and iOS. The Jump Ramp Performance Marketing Network, with its growing suite of apps, drives revenue and scale for publishers, brands, and direct to consumer companies via data-driven advertising solutions. The Network has been consistently featured on both the AppsFlyer Growth Index and Singular Best Return on Investment lists.

“At Jump Ramp we have demonstrated a unique correlation between casual gamers and the millions of consumers in the US that are consistently drawn to sweepstakes and rewards,” said Tony Vartanian. “The MobilityWare team has done an incredible job at building beautiful games that their players love. With our combined expertise, together we will accelerate our timeline for growing the Jump Ramp suite of apps and Performance Marketing,” continued Alex Betancur.

Jump Ramp’s team will remain headquartered in New York City and bring MobilityWare’s overall employee count to over 200.

About MobilityWare

Twenty-five years ago, Dave Yonamine and John Libby founded Upstanding, a communication software company that integrated mainframe computer systems. While the software was highly successful, they discovered that innovation was in the company’s DNA, and knew they had to leverage it for the next frontier- gaming. In July 2008, the App Store launched, and MobilityWare led the way with several exciting games ready to go on day one, including Solitaire.

