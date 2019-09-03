LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Brian Gernant

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Brian Gernant of Gernant Asset Management has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Gernant reported having managed approximately $125 million of client brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. Gernant joins LPL from Wells Fargo Financial Network.



Gernant brings more than 36 years of financial services experience to LPL. A native of Geneseo, Ill., Gernant established the practice in his hometown with the goal of providing transparent and independent financial advice.

Gernant said he is impressed by LPL’s platforms and solutions to support his advisory-focused business. “Over the past five years, the fee-based percentage of my business has nearly doubled—from 35 percent to 65 percent,” he said. “If it’s an appropriate fit, I work to transition my clients into fee-based arrangements since I believe that allows me to take better care of them. LPL’s focus on providing a robust fee-only platform is a big factor in our transition.”

Gernant is supported in his practice by a registered assistant, Carol Neuleib. “Everyone at LPL worked with us every step of the way to make the transition as smooth as possible,” he said. “My philosophy to growth is slow and steady, using traditional networking to attract new clients. That means most of my clients have been with me for a long time and expect personalized service. With LPL, we are the customer and they help us navigate every option to ensure that we can meet our clients’ expectations.”

“We welcome Brian to the LPL family and look forward to supporting the vision he has for his business,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “As advisors increasingly shift to fee-based services, LPL is able to serve their businesses as a custodian and RIA and provide support with practice management resources and solutions. The industry will continue to evolve and investors’ needs and expectations change over time, and it is our goal offer advisors the flexibility to grow their business with a single partner.”

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019.

LPL Financial and Gernant Asset Management are separate entities.

