A. Duie Pyle Announces Leasing of Integrated Logistics Facility in Greencastle, PA to Accommodate Advanced Demand for New Site Opening in 2020

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, today announces the leasing of a 150,000 square foot facility in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. The integrated site will immediately service the diverse logistical needs of customers by offering Integrated LTL & Dedicated transportation services providing next day transit to the Northeast.



Located at 398 Antrim Commons Drive in Greencastle, PA, this leased facility will function as a fully operational integrated logistics location and serve as a precursor to the opening of Pyle’s fixed site, which is slated to open in 2020. The future Integrated Logistics Center in Greencastle will include up to 300,000 square feet of warehouse space, an 81 door LTL Cross Dock, along with a 10 bay Fleet Maintenance Center that includes an automatic truck wash. The 150,000 square feet of space utilized at the leased site will transfer over to the new, permanent location upon its opening, with the move underscoring the growing warehousing and distribution demands amongst customers in the region.

“We are excited to open our 11th Warehouse and Distribution Center which will provide additional capacity to continue to service our customer’s expansion needs,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “This interim capacity solution will provide us with temporary space to operate in advance of the completion and opening of our newest Integrated Logistics Center, which we eagerly look forward to making available for the benefit of our customers.”

Operations at the interim location began as of September 1st, 2019.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 95 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.7 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

